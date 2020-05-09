Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Highest voltage ever made

I am so tired writing virus-related columns that I looked up the website Today in Science History and found that, for May 7, there was an interesting listing of the highest voltage ever generated by a piece of man-made electrical equipment.
On that date, scientists at Oak Ridge National Lab, Tennessee, working with the National Electrostatics Corporation, produced a potential of 32 million volts using their newly installed Pelletron, a machine which can best be described as a Van de Graaff generator on steroids.
It was the largest device of its kind manufactured by the company and is still being used there today, 40 years later, to power a linear accelerator making radioactive isotopes for medical use. A 32 million volt spark would reach over 160 feet long.
Let’s see what a Pelletron is by taking a look back at the Van de Graaff.
We have all seen Van de Graaff generators. They are the ones with a shiny ball of metal at the top that throw fierce blue sparks to grounded electrodes. They are a mainstay of any college lab and can easily make over 300,000 volts humming along on a desktop.
For my physics classes at GBC I would often demonstrate the Van de Graaff whenever we began our study of electrostatic theory. The “dangerous” lightning bolts that sprang from the charged upper sphere looked lethal enough and many students in the front row would instinctively slide their chairs back after seeing and hearing the viscous snap of sparks coming out.
Actually, I hate to say it, but it was only a parlor magic trick. The generator could only put out a few milliwatts of power working full blast and the sparks were about as deadly as the kind you would get to your nose when pulling off a woolen sweater on a cold winter evening. But it looked liked Frankenstein’s laboratory!
That was always fun to do and I have covered Robert Van de Graaff and his generator in an earlier article (Feb 2, 2013). In that column I also described a small generator I got as a Christmas present while in 4th grade. I would go around charging up plastic coffee can lids and shocking my brother – all in the name of science.
In that year, 1961, the Pelletron generator I am writing about wasn’t even thought of yet. Most labs relied on other types of generators such as Cockroft-Walton or Van de Graaff to produce the larger potentials needed for nuclear work. Because such field of research was actively supported in those days by government funding, the quest for bigger and more powerful machines pushed the frontiers on without limit.
So how did the Pelletron come about? That’s easy to say because there were many problems in those other forms of generators. The Cockroft-Walton generator suffered from a weak output when too many stages were added. The Van de Graff was limited because of its flexible rubber belt that brings the charge up to the top sphere.
Because of size and length constraints there is a limit of how many electrons you can actually spray onto the moving insulator without it arcing back on itself. We would often see this when I would turn up the classroom machine; the up-going section of the belt would pull towards and rub against the down-going piece, neutralizing the charge accumulation.
To mitigate these problems, many research facilities tried other types of belt materials including Teflon and nylon, and some even tried limiting the corona (from arcing not the virus), by pressurizing the entire apparatus under an atmosphere of sulfur hexafluoride. In spite of all of these precautions, the maximum that could be reliably obtained back in 1970 was only 5 million volts.
In 1971, R. G. Herb, top scientist at National Electrostatics Corporation, (and later president) published a paper in IEEE summarizing the timeline of high voltage generators used for nuclear accelerators and described his work on the “string of beads” Pelletron design. Here, instead of a rubber belt, a moving chain with attached separate balls (pellets) of metal was used to carry the charge up to the high voltage metal sphere terminal.
The design was simple and got rid of the charge transfer problem by making the conductive pulleys smoothly transfer electrons before the metal pellets leave contact. Compared to the Van de Graaff generator, which had brushes that rubbed on the belt, the moving pellet chain can operate at a higher velocity and the current output can be greatly increased.
Having a higher current capability allows for higher output voltages. In addition, the moving chain with metal pellets is charged more uniformly than the wiggling belt of a Van de Graaff, so the stability of the output voltage is also higher. This is important when operating a particle accelerator where various nuclear reactions are energy sensitive. In a Pelletron, a positive charge is carried up to the top sphere, unlike in a Van de Graaff where electrons are transported.
Online sources say that since their development in the 1980s, Pelletrons are used to generate extra high voltage for many fields, including materials analysis, nuclear physics, semiconductor development and production, pharmaceutical research, and as ultra-sensitive mass spectrometers for carbon dating and the measurement of other rare isotopes.
It is a good bet that the microprocessor in your computer had its ions implanted using a Pelletron power supply.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
