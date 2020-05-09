Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Highest voltage ever made

Actually, I hate to say it, but it was only a parlor magic trick. The generator could only put out a few milliwatts of power working full blast and the sparks were about as deadly as the kind you would get to your nose when pulling off a woolen sweater on a cold winter evening. But it looked liked Frankenstein’s laboratory!

That was always fun to do and I have covered Robert Van de Graaff and his generator in an earlier article (Feb 2, 2013). In that column I also described a small generator I got as a Christmas present while in 4th grade. I would go around charging up plastic coffee can lids and shocking my brother – all in the name of science.

In that year, 1961, the Pelletron generator I am writing about wasn’t even thought of yet. Most labs relied on other types of generators such as Cockroft-Walton or Van de Graaff to produce the larger potentials needed for nuclear work. Because such field of research was actively supported in those days by government funding, the quest for bigger and more powerful machines pushed the frontiers on without limit.