Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Is there a coming fertilizer shortage ? (Part 1)

Just as humans need minerals and nutrients for sturdy, healthy growth, so do farmers as they cultivate and feed their crops. Most people know that fertilizer is intimately connected with increasing agricultural productivity and food production. The world as we know it cannot continue without industrially produced fertilizer.

Within the last several months a global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving food prices to record levels and we will certainly see the effect even here in the United States within a while. “It’s going to be real,” President Biden said just last week about the coming food shortages, although he was referring mostly to European areas.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has not helped this situation because, sadly, both Russia and Ukraine together exported 28% of the world’s fertilizers made from nitrogen and phosphorous. In 2021 the United States imported $1.28 billion of fertilizer from Russia and now that has been put on hold. Let’s take a look at what’s happening in this field, the science behind this important necessity and some promising technology improvements on the horizon.

Among farmers and ranchers, very few topics are being discussed as much as the skyrocketing cost of fertilizer and increasing concerns regarding availability. Some fertilizers have more than doubled in price in the last year with dire predictions for what’s in the future. According to the USDA, three kinds of fertilizer have dramatically jumped in price over the past year: the cost of urea is 149 percent higher, liquid nitrogen is 192 percent more expensive and anhydrous ammonia is up an enormous 235 percent.

Many farmers here are delaying purchases at this point and are holding off before planting season – hoping for a quick reversal in the rates. If they can’t boost their yields of corn, canola and wheat, because of higher fertilizer costs, it will be a very dismal harvest that ushers in more woe at the grocery stores. The culprit is methane.

Manufacturing one ton of anhydrous ammonia fertilizer requires 33,500 cubic feet of natural gas. In addition, more than one percent of the world's total energy production goes into producing nitrogen fertilizer and that’s quite a bit. Besides gobbling up so much power, making fertilizer is also responsible for 3% of the greenhouse gas emissions. Gee, that seems to run against the idea of everyone going green but, unless you are OK with starving people, it is a necessary evil.

Economically, the price of fertilizer is directly related to the price of natural gas (methane) and the major source of this fossil fuel is extraction from geological deposits known as natural gas fields. Historically, the use of fracking technology in coal beds and other deposits has kept the price of methane within the United States reasonably constant over the last 20 years but this has now changed. One interesting fact is that Europe receives about 40% of its natural gas from Russian pipelines and about a quarter of that flows through Ukraine. Some of that has been shut off. Starting to see the link between natural gas, fertilizer and food production? Let’s look at the chemistry.

Making fertilizer starts with the large scale production of ammonia gas. You may associate the term ammonia with the household cleaner called simply “ammonia,” and it is close. The liquid you buy is really ammonium hydroxide, it is a solution of ammonia gas in water that escapes when you open the lid. That is the only time common-folk are exposed to the gas outside of industrial diazo blueprint machines that rely on its alkaline vapors to make the blue lines on white paper.

The large-scale production of raw ammonia gas (NH3) is considered to be one of the most crucial achievements in human history within the last century, and is responsible for more than doubling the food supply on our planet. Although 80% of ammonia gas is utilized for fertilizer, it is a crucial chemical and feedstock for fibers, plastics, explosives and pharmaceuticals.

Making ammonia gas starts with generating hydrogen from methane. Once we have hydrogen, ammonia manufacturers use the Haber-Bosch process to combine it with nitrogen molecules resulting in NH3. An interesting outcome from WWI, this allowed the production of large amounts of nitrate, essential to the German war effort that were used for munitions. Synthetic ammonia from the Haber process helped Germany, which found itself suddenly cut off from the sodium nitrate of Chile controlled by British companies and Germany had no such resources in any mine within its part of Europe. It is ironic that the patented process born in war is an absolute god-send when it comes to feeding the hungry fields.

Next week we will cover how ammonia is converted to fertilizer and how a new technology from Texas A&M may help with our present predicament.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

