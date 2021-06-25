Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: It’s not the heat, it’s the color

My weather app says next week will be a scorcher in Elko with afternoon temperatures rising above 100 degrees predicted. This is due to a “heat dome” over the western basin that came in from the Pacific Ocean and is not moving away any time soon.
Heat domes look circular on a weather map and are essentially a persistent ridge of high pressure that traps hot air which in turn blocks the formation of cooling rain clouds. Heat domes often contribute to record-breaking temperatures in the later summer months.
This particular system is exceptional for its early arrival and gigantic size. And because the general trend of weather patterns moves easterly across the United States, there is no telling what heat it will bring to the central portion and the Atlantic coast.
In my Physics 100 class we covered a chapter on temperature and heat. Initially we talked about the different temperature scales used around the world doing the conversions from Celsius to Fahrenheit and back again. Just for the record we and a few small island countries such as the Bahamas are the last remaining places that still use the Fahrenheit measure. Perhaps someday we will have leaders who will move us into the modern world but don’t hold your breath. Even Trump couldn’t be bothered to do so.
In our class we would cover the concept of heat energy and how the surface of Earth is warmed by two sources, one by electromagnetic radiation from the Sun and the other by thermal conduction from internal heat. Luckily our Sun provides us with energy for free. At our latitude, the amount we receive is approximately 1000 watts per square meter on a clear day at solar noon in a summer month. This is about $364 an acre every hour. Not too shabby but of course this is a peak value. As the Sun moves lower in the sky, this value drops in half by 3 PM and at night it’s obviously zero. But still, you can’t beat free and the sunlight keeps the mean temperature of our planet about 50 degrees F (10 deg C) averaged over the entire globe.
The other source of thermal energy flowing to the surface of the Earth comes from deep within our planet and is due to several sources: The radioactive decay of certain interior rocks provides some heat, the tidal friction from the Moon is another source and finally there is some heat left over from when the Earth was formed 4.54 billion years ago. All summed up the amount is very tiny, only 0.1 watt per square meter. So, since most of the energy heating our Earth comes from the Sun, it is important to know how this works.
Back in the mid 1800s, scientists were working on the concept of heat transfer through empty space and tried to come up with a formula that explained the tremendous amount of energy given off by the Sun in terms of its temperature. They knew the amount of energy hitting the Earth by letting a beaker of black-dyed water heat up in the sunlight and looking at the temperature as a function of time but nobody really knew the exact temperature of the Sun where the energy started from.
In 1879 the German physicist Josef Stefan produced a formula based on earlier experimental observations that indicated this transfer of energy depends on the fourth power of the temperature of the surface of the Sun and the color of this surface, now called the emissivity. Five years later, an Austrian mathematician, Ludwig Boltzmann, correctly derived Stefan’s Law using the principles of thermodynamics and saying that the electromagnetic radiation from the Sun could be considered working an ideal heat engine. It was a strange idea but his explanation gave identical results. From this, both the temperature of the Sun and its emissivity were immediately calculated. But can the Sun really have a color?
The Stefan-Boltzmann equation, as it is now known, works both ways. It expresses how much energy is given off by a surface (in unit time) and it also can tell us how much is absorbed. In this equation is a provision for the emissivity term and this parameter varies with the condition of the surface such as the roughness and color. For example, everyone knows that if you wear a black jacket on a hot sunny day you will roast more than if you wore a white one. That is because the emissivity of the black surface is much higher than the white one. A look at the chart shows the emissivity value of a painted paper surface. When illuminated by light the black surface returns much less light back to your eyes than the white one so the surface heats up more. That is because the paint used for the black surface, most likely carbon based, have electrons, atoms, or molecules that intercept and absorb more incoming electromagnetic energy than what was used for the white paint.
Does the Sun have an emissivity? Yes, it is exactly one and therefore it acts as if the emitting surface of the Sun were perfectly black.