Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: It’s not the heat, it’s the color

The Stefan-Boltzmann equation, as it is now known, works both ways. It expresses how much energy is given off by a surface (in unit time) and it also can tell us how much is absorbed. In this equation is a provision for the emissivity term and this parameter varies with the condition of the surface such as the roughness and color. For example, everyone knows that if you wear a black jacket on a hot sunny day you will roast more than if you wore a white one. That is because the emissivity of the black surface is much higher than the white one. A look at the chart shows the emissivity value of a painted paper surface. When illuminated by light the black surface returns much less light back to your eyes than the white one so the surface heats up more. That is because the paint used for the black surface, most likely carbon based, have electrons, atoms, or molecules that intercept and absorb more incoming electromagnetic energy than what was used for the white paint.