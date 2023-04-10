The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), an interplanetary spacecraft that will study three of Jupiter’s Galilean moons, will launch Thursday this week if all goes well. It will visit three of the largest moons of Jupiter: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, all of which are thought to have significant bodies of liquid water beneath their surfaces, giving them the possibility of harboring life. In addition, they may offer possible future habitable locations for humans in the form of a space outpost.

The spacecraft (called JUICE) is scheduled to lift off 8:15 a.m. EDT April 13 and reach Jupiter in July 2031 after seven years travel time that uses gravity assists from Earth and Venus. In December 2034, the spacecraft will enter orbit around Ganymede for its close up science mission, becoming the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than the Moon of our Earth.

The project is a collaboration of many nations working together and is under the control of the European Space Agency, ESA. An Ariane 5 rocket, one of the largest built, will blast off from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. That southern location, much like our Cape Kennedy, gives the spacecraft an extra boost on its journey by using the spinning of the Earth to help it along.

Later on in this year the United States will be launching its own probe to Jupiter, the Europa Clipper mission, sometime around October. You may wonder why a moon like Europa, so far out in the cold Solar System, could have liquid water on its surface.

Exploration of Europa began with the Jupiter flybys of Pioneer 10 and 11 fifty years ago. The first close-up photos were of low resolution and did not show much except a flat white surface. When the two Voyager probes traveled through the Jovian system in 1979, scientists were amazed at the detailed images of Europa’s icy surface, causing much speculation about the possibility of a liquid ocean underneath.

Another probe, Galileo, orbited Jupiter for eight years until 2003, and provided the most detailed examination of Europa and the other three Galilean moons to date. The Galileo orbiter found that Europa has a weak magnetic field which is induced by the varying part of the gigantic Jovian magnetic field. The field strength at the magnetic equator, about 120 nT, is about one-sixth the strength of Ganymede’s field and six times the value of Callisto’s. The existence of this induced field requires a layer of a highly electrically conductive material in Europa’s interior. The most plausible candidate for this role is a large subsurface ocean of liquid saltwater. Even so, how could it remain liquid that far out from the Sun?

Scientists’ consensus is that heat from tidal flexing allows the subsurface ocean to remain liquid even though Europa’s surface temperature averages about −260 degrees Fahrenheit and even colder at the poles. The best evidence for the ice floating on water model is a study of Europa’s large craters. The largest impact structures are surrounded by concentric rings and appear to be re-filled with relatively flat, fresh ice after a while. It is thought that the ice layer may be 10 miles thick and covering a water ocean up to sixty miles deep. If that were so, the moon Europa would hold over twice the volume of water our oceans on Earth do.

Can tides be enough to keep the water liquid on Europa? Apparently so, and the generation of so-called Rossby waves within the liquid region can generate significant kinetic energy as they move. Likewise, Kelvin waves that come about due to the interaction with the moon’s Coriolis force can also be present. Nevertheless, all moving liquids dissipate energy because of internal viscosity friction and this has been calculated enough to keep the water warm. Because the size of Jupiter is so immense it can easily dictate such disturbances within orbiting moon and not feel it at all.

The JUICE orbiter will also perform detailed investigations on Ganymede and Callisto as well. The probe is designed to provide topographical, geological and compositional mapping of the surface of the three moons with the goal of determining the physical properties of the icy crusts on each. In addition, it will determine the composition of Ganymede’s tenuous atmosphere which is thought to be composed of oxygen.

So far, there is no evidence that life exists on Europa or any of the other moons of Jupiter, but the seeming abundance of water makes this a good location for future human exploration in the subsequent decades after landing on Mars. One interesting feature of the path for the probe is that JUICE will pass twice through the asteroid belt. A flyby of the asteroid 223 Rosa has been proposed, and if the mission team can arrange it this would occur in October 2029.