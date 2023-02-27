We were taught, back in the 1960s, that Jupiter had twelve moons. Our sixth grade teacher even made us memorize the four largest: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. Its neighboring planet Saturn only had nine, and because it was the smaller of the two planets made sense to us using grade-school logic. On Earth, we had to be content with only one moon because some planets like Venus and Mercury and even Pluto didn’t have any. But over time things change in astronomy as we know.

For example, three hundred years earlier, schoolchildren were told that Venus had one moon named Neith after the Egyptian goddess of the cosmos and it could be seen if you had a telescope. First reportedly sighted by the famous Giovanni Cassini in 1672 and later by several others, Neith was "observed" up to 30 times by astronomers in Europe until 1770 when it suddenly disappeared. Completely absent during the transits of Venus across the Sun in 1761 and 1769, it was silently removed from all astronomy texts thereafter.

The same thing happened in reverse with Mars. For hundreds of years the Red Planet was barren of moons until August 12, 1877, when Asaph Hall, using the rather small telescope at the US Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., a 26-inch refractor, discovered the two Martian moons Phobos and Deimos in one night.

Going back to Jupiter, the planet’s four largest moons were discovered by Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei. Lifting up his newly constructed 20-power homemade telescope towards Jupiter on Jan. 7, 1610, Galileo noticed three other points of light near the planet, first believing them to be distant stars. Observing them over several nights, he noted that they appeared to move in the wrong direction with regard to the background stars and they remained in Jupiter’s proximity but changed their positions relative to one another. He later observed a fourth star near the planet with the same unusual behavior. By Jan. 15, Galileo correctly concluded that they were not stars at all but moons orbiting around Jupiter. This observation provided concrete evidence for the Copernican theory which proposed the Sun as the center of our Solar System and not the Earth. This almost got him burned at the stake.

The number of moons for Jupiter stood at four until late in the 19th century when astronomer Edward Barnard observed Amalthea in 1892 using purely visual observations (eyesight) while an astronomer working with the 36-inch telescope at the Lick Observatory in San Jose, California. With the aid of cameras and longtime exposures with sensitive photographic plates, further discoveries followed quickly over the course of the 20th century. Himalia was discovered in 1904 also at the Lick Observatory, Elara in 1905 also at Lick, Pasiphae in 1908 was discovered by the Royal Greenwich Observatory, Sinope, again at Lick in 1914, Lysithea and Carme in 1938, Ananke in 1951, those three from Mount Wilson bringing the number to the twelve that I mentioned earlier.

It was a dozen moons until a thirteenth was discovered in 1974 at Mount Palomar after three nights' worth of images taken. Named Leda in honor of the lady with the swan, that was it until the Voyager mission.

The Voyager spacecraft discovered an additional three inner moons in 1979: Metis, Adrastea, and Thebe. With advances in opto-electronics, astronomers began using charge coupled devices (CCDs), the same kind of camera found in an iPhone, in telescopes on Earth, allowing for detailed surveys of the sky at unprecedented sensitivities, ushering in a wave of new moon discoveries. By 2018, astronomers had increased the number of moons revolving around Jupiter to a staggering 79.

Just last week the number has been officially increased to 92. The new moons have been discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations. These newest Jovian moons range in size from 0.6 miles to 2 miles. This number is more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the ringed planet, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons. For the record, Uranus has 27 moons at this point, Neptune 14 and Mars still two.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center with many of these additional moons discovered by Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution.

Next year, NASA will launch the Europa Clipper to explore Jupiter’s moon of the same name, which could harbor an ocean beneath its frozen crust. This should be interesting.