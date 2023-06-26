“Thunder is good, thunder is impressive; but it is lightning that does the work”

-- Mark Twain

Sage adage from the great storyteller, the power of a lightning strike is orders of magnitude higher than any man-made mechanism associated with electricity. The National Weather Service lists a typical lightning flash at about 300 million volts causing a current of over 30,000 amperes to flow for about 30 microseconds. This gives a peak power of 9,000,000,000 kilowatts during the strike.

One may ask, what furnishes the huge energy that enables a lightning bolt to spark miles in length and the answer is still debated among physicists today although we have a better understanding of thunderstorm electrification in the last 50 years. It seems that the triboelectric effect, the rubbing off of electrons from material surfaces, is responsible for the separation of positive and negative charges from neutral bodies. We see this mechanism in action when we shuffle our shoes along a carpet on a dry day and suddenly touch a doorknob (or computer mouse). The small spark that jumps, with a value perhaps as high as 10,000 volts, is a baby lightning bolt caused by the easy process of removing electrons from one object and depositing them on another. In my demonstrations of static electricity at Great Basin College I would often charge some rabbit fur positive by rubbing it against an ebonite rod which became negative when electrons jumped ship from the fur and arranged themselves onto the outer surface of the plastic.

Within a cloud it is the same mechanism to produce lightning. There, neutral water droplets collide with each other and transfer electrons. The main charging area in a thunderstorm occurs in the central part of the system where an updraft occurs and temperatures form drops of supercooled water and freezing bits of ice. Larger ice crystals in the region tend to fall due to gravity and they bang into the rising ones, grabbing electrons as they do. The trillions of collisions per second in a large cumulonimbus thunderhead builds up large electric fields which further attract the charged particles, creating one huge potential difference.

Large electric fields store equally large amounts of energy according to the square of the field magnitude and such separation of charges is not stable. When the potential builds to a certain value, an electrical discharge occurs that we call a lightning “bolt”. Often, a bolt will jump between oppositely charged clouds that have somehow separated from the group. For others, however, the path involves a travel of charges to the ground or a tree or to a man-made object. These are the dangerous ones. Because the strike packs so much energy, any object hit is usually damaged or at least put out of commission. But there are times when an object is designed to take a direct lightning bolt and damage is minimized. One example is the top of the Washington Monument where an aluminum pointy electrode at the top takes a few violent hits a year. There are YouTube videos that attest to this.

In an effort to force a lightning strike to drain an ominous passing cloud of built-up charge, experiments were carried out in the 1960s (Newman), and especially during the summer of 1995 at Camp Blanding, Florida, where scientists there attempted to force a bolt down a line of copper atoms. To do this they monitored the electric field at ground level until a critical value of 10 kV per meter was reached whereupon they fired a rocket which spooled out a thin copper line connected to ground. They found in many cases that the bolt “took the bait” and traveled down the conductor which instantly vaporized but left metal “dust” along the way.

In 2003 a U.S. patent (#6597559B2) was awarded to Thomas Betts that discloses an idea to use a rocket spewing cesium chloride in the exhaust, assuming a bolt would also follow a trail of ions as well as a solid wire. The big problem with such systems is that you find yourself firing piles of rockets without catching a strike. This may be useful for important things you do not want to be hit with a bolt and you can afford to fire rockets all day such as a Cape Kennedy space launch.

Recently, this idea was upgraded on a large scale by using a powerful infrared laser to guide the strike. As published in Nature Photonics, scientists at the University of Geneva and other organizations hauled a 5-ton, 30 foot long “super laser” to the top of Säntis mountain in the Swiss Alps where a 400 foot tall communications tower that is hit virtually every three days with lightning was located. The idea was that following intense laser pulses a filamentation process begins where the bright light ionizes the air molecules, producing an abundance of conductive charges along the path line – tempting the bolt to follow the path of least resistance. Because the laser points upward, the path can start from over a mile away – but most started from ground heading upwards.

In the experiment a YAG laser emitting pulses of picosecond duration and 500 mJ energy at a wavelength of 1,030 nm was used. The initial testing ran a total of 6.3 hours during a thunderstorm and the tall tower was hit by at least 16 lightning flashes, four of which occurred during their laser activity. Snapshots of this event show that the lightning strike initially follows the laser path over most of the initial 150 feet upwards from the tower top. From that point it dissipates randomly into the clouds.

Look for a day when you can protect your home or barn with lasers pointing upwards.