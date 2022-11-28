Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Live longer? Plant a tree

City living is often characterized by artificial concrete environments and tall buildings, high levels of stress, traffic noise, air pollution, not to mention high summer heat. Aside from some scripted parks and vacant lots the opportunities to have contact with green vegetation is rare.

As human beings we have developed an innate affinity for natural environments – probably due to some social interaction or protection process -- and this is openly evident when buying a house. According to Money.com many home buyers say they are attracted to treed lawns for both aesthetic and economical reasons. They’re so drawn to them, in fact, that they’re willing to pay a premium of up to $30,000 more if the property comes with large standing trees in the front. Perhaps subconsciously we know that exposure to trees and access to green spaces has a positive influence on one’s health, and the science is there to prove it.

Previous studies have linked exposure to nature with an array of human health benefits and only in the last 20 years has numerical data been available to substantiate this association. One of the larger studies took place in Rome in 2019 where researchers lead by Riccardo Orioli from Italy’s Lazio Regional Health Service plotted health data of over a million individuals against the normalized difference vegetation index or NDVI – a measure of how dense an area was with vegetation. They concluded there was a distinct inverse relationship between higher amounts of greenness and stroke incidence and mortality for nonaccidental, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular causes.

This is backed by a 2022 study in Brussels, Belgium, by Dengkai Chi who showed that residents in areas where large old trees grew had fewer medical prescriptions for cardiovascular disease than other regions. Almost saying that if you look out your window and you see green you will live longer.

In a new study in the United States led by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with added years to one’s life among humans living nearby. In the December 2022 issue of Environmental International, Geoffrey Donovan and his team detailed this connection between local tree planting and mortality. For their study they capitalized on a well-documented tree-planting campaign that was set in Portland, Oregon, where between 1990 and 2019 the nonprofit group Friends of Trees planted 49,246 street trees in the city. Fundamental to this research was the fact that the group kept perfect records of where and when each tree was planted. From this the scientists were able to tabulate information at the number of trees planted in a particular neighborhood. By comparing this with data obtained from the Oregon Health Authority, they could associate each tract's tree data with its neighborhood mortality rate due to cardiovascular, respiratory, or non-accidental causes.

Whereas earlier studies used NDVI derived from satellite imagery, which couldn’t distinguish between different types of vegetation, this study looked at the exact number of trees planted in the green strip between the sidewalk and the road. It is said in the paper they focused on street trees for several reasons. First, compared to trees planted in private gardens, street trees are a uniquely visible type of tree that, they reasoned, would expect to have a broader neighborhood-level impact on health. Second, in Portland, planting a street tree requires a permit, as opposed to planting in a private yard, so they knew how many trees were planted. Finally, street trees can be planted by government agencies and nonprofits, so they are more relevant from a public-policy perspective and neighborhood-level tree planting events brought residents of a neighborhood get together on a single day to collectively plant the trees. This allowed planting events to be focused on under-served neighborhoods that have scant number of trees. Thus the data was distributed among a diverse economic locality range.

The study found that tree planting in Portland, Oregon was significantly associated with reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality. Specifically, planting a dozen trees in each tract was associated with 15.6 fewer deaths (per 100,000) per year. As the street trees aged and grew, the magnitude of this association between tree planting and longer life increased.

The authors give further thought on this. Larger trees, they say, are associated with greater leaf area and this increases the ability of the tree to absorb air pollution, moderate temperature, and dampen noise. In addition, across cultures, larger trees are aesthetically more appealing so larger trees may be more psychologically restorative, and they may be more effective at promoting social cohesion.