Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Making hydrogen peroxide from sunlight

Whenever we got banged up as kids my dad would dab some mercurochrome on our scrapes and send us on our way. It stained our skin for the better part of a week. Once, however, I stepped on a nail while running down a hill at a new house they were building across the street. Dad said this wound puncture looks too deep for the normal red antiseptic so we had better use some hydrogen peroxide.

Oh no, I thought, anything with the word hydrogen in it back in those days was linked to the cold war and bombs and I was honestly horrified to try this deadly concoction no matter what he said. When a suggested trip to the doctor was somehow injected into the mix, logic suddenly ruled and the evil liquid was taken down from the shelf. The situation was tempered greatly when he said (as he poured the peroxide), for every bubble you see a germ is being killed!

With a chemical formula of H2O2, hydrogen peroxide is a very active compound. It gives up that extra oxygen atom at the slightest jolt of incoming energy. In its pure form it is a very pale blue liquid but most people have never seen this because pure hydrogen peroxide is a very dangerous liquid. Remember seeing guys blast off with a Bell rocket belt back in the 1960s rising high above crowds in a blast of smoke? Hydrogen peroxide powered those gadgets. Five gallons of fuel for 21 seconds of flight time – not a lot of MPG!

Because hydrogen peroxide is an oxidizer it is also a good antiseptic. You can buy 3% dilute solutions sold in brown plastic jugs anywhere. If the bottles were clear the ambient light let in would slowly decompose the active peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide is found in biological systems including the human body. One method honeybees use to achieve protection from parasites in their food systems is through their production of hydrogen peroxide from glucose oxidase. On the industrial side vast amounts are used to bleach printer paper intensely white, while smaller amounts are used with every scoop of laundry detergent going into a washing machine.

A commercially viable process to produce hydrogen peroxide directly from the environment has been of interest for many years. Efficient direct synthesis is difficult to achieve because the resultant is chemically active and the reaction of hydrogen with oxygen thermodynamically favors the production of only water. Systems for direct synthesis have been developed, most of which employ finely dispersed metal catalysts similar to those used for making the ammonia gas we covered last week. Now, a green process has been developed that claims to be cost effective by making not only hydrogen peroxide but hydrogen at the same time.

A paper published in last month’s Nature Communications by a team of researchers at Japan’s Kobe University, “Binary Dopant Segregation Enables Hematite-based Heterostructures for Highly Efficient Solar H2O2 Synthesis” suggested the process to do this may be just around the corner. The group, headed by Professor Tachikawa, found that by modifying the surface of a hematite photocatalyst, they could safely, cheaply and stably produce hydrogen peroxide as well as hydrogen to boot. Hematite is a common iron oxide compound found in rocks and soils.

Hydrogen production using the energy of sunlight has gained much attention lately as the world tries to move towards more carbon-neutral technologies. The old idea of burning hydrogen with oxygen in an internal combustion engine is an environmentalist’s dream because the exhaust from the tailpipe would only consist of pure water! So, if a process could be developed with a by-product used in the bleaching, health and food industries, i.e. hydrogen peroxide, and it could be generated at the same time as the hydrogen, the payback for the project would be enormous.

It turns out that a hematite crystal (Fe2O3) can absorb a wide range of visible light and in turn help split water molecules into the composite parts and that’s good for hydrogen generation. But, the iron mineral on its own is not suitable for producing hydrogen peroxide because the energy equations are not favorable for such a reaction. In the new process however, the researchers found that by using electrodes doped with two different metal ions (tin and titanium) and sintering them together, a highly active composite oxide catalyst can be constructed.

The main problem that causes a conversion rate decline in all photocatalytic reactions such as these is that the electrons and holes produced by light recombine before they can react with the water molecules. Tachikawa has succeeded by creating 3D structures of hematite mesocrystals and placing them on a conductive glass substrate. These mesocrystals are porous structures consisting of nanoparticles that are three dimensionally aligned in a pre-arranged fashion yet only a few hundred nanometers thick.

Ideally, photocatalysts that use sunlight and water to produce hydrogen need to have a conversion rate of at least 10% for such a system to be adopted industrially. By making H2O2 as a by-product for sale on the shipping dock, this new process may help keep the factory lights on!

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

