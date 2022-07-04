Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Man-made fireflies

When I lived on Long Island (New York) as a youngster we would often be treated to nighttime displays of fireflies darting to and fro in our back yard. My friends across the street would often catch a couple and put them into bottles trying to make a lamp you could read by, but they would always be dead by the morning even if air holes had been carefully punched in the top of the container and some plucked grass supplied.

It says online that fireflies are most commonly found in open fields or forest edges near standing water, depending on the species, and they can inhabit riversides in Asia to the open fields of Wisconsin. They are common in Europe, Central America and South America as well. Because they prefer humid climates the chance of seeing one here in Elko is probably nil, although according to Natural History Museum of Utah entomology collections manager Christy Bills, they “are present near Elko.” Maybe that’s true but I have never seen any here. Before I move onto the man-made types, let’s take a quick look at the natural one.

Fireflies (Lampyridae) are a family of insects that utilize their internally made light for achieving unique functions. For instance, some species emit light to warn off predators while others attract preys like a fishing lure. Their light emission is also an effective method for mating and communication.

Light production in fireflies is due to the chemical process of bioluminescence. This occurs in specialized light-emitting organs, usually on a female firefly's lower abdomen. The enzyme luciferase acts on the luciferin, in the presence of magnesium ions, ATP, and oxygen to produce light. Oxygen is supplied via an abdominal trachea or breathing tube. Fireflies produce a "cold light", with no infrared or ultraviolet frequencies. The light may be yellow, green, or pale red, with wavelengths from 510 to 670 nanometers.

It is thought this signaling may allow fireflies to identify mates of their own species. Multitude synchronization of flashing occurs in several species. In Southeast Asia, at night along river banks in the Malaysian jungles, fireflies synchronize their light emissions precisely with trees full of thousands of blinking bright and dark all at the same time. In the United States, one of the most famous sightings of fireflies blinking in unison occurs annually near Elkmont, Tennessee, in the Great Smoky Mountains during the first weeks of June.

That being said, researchers at MIT last month, inspired by such activities, have created soft actuators that can emit light in different colors or patterns and they configured these artificial muscles onto the wings of featherweight flying robots. In operation, they light up while the robot is in flight and this provides a low-cost way to track the robots. According to Kevin Chen, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and senior author of the paper, the task was accomplished by embedding miniscule electroluminescent particles into the artificial muscles.

These durable actuators are made by alternating ultrathin layers of elastomer and carbon nanotube electrodes in a stack and then rolling it into a squishy cylinder. When a voltage is applied to that cylinder, the electrodes squeeze the elastomer, and the mechanical strain flaps the wing. To get the wing to glow, the team incorporated electroluminescent zinc sulphate particles into the elastomer. This required some extra modification because they needed electrodes that would not block light.

They built it using highly transparent carbon nanotubes, which are only a few nanometers thick and enable light to pass through but conductive at the same time. Unfortunately, the zinc compound only lights up in the presence of a very strong and high-frequency AC electric field. The researchers use high voltage up to 1,750 volts at 400 Hz and this enabled the particles to light up brightly as well as work the muscle.

On the MIT website, Kevin Chen added: “Traditionally, electroluminescent materials are very energetically costly, but in a sense, we get that electroluminescence for free because we just use the electric field at the frequency we need for flying. We don’t need new actuation, new wires, or anything. It only takes about 3 percent more energy to shine out light."

As they prototyped the actuator, they found that adding zinc particles reduced its quality, causing it to break down more easily. To get around this, Kim mixed zinc particles into the top elastomer layer only. He made that layer a few micrometers thicker to accommodate for any reduction in output power. While this made the actuator 2.5 percent heavier, it emitted light without impacting flight performance. In addition, adjusting the chemical combination of the zinc particles changes the light color. The researchers made green, orange, and blue particles for the actuators they built; each actuator shines one solid color.

In the future, they plan to enhance that motion tracking system so it can track robots in real-time and make the systems communicate with each other just as real lightning bugs do.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

