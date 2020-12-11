Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Maybe the best ever Geminid meteor shower this weekend

Did you see that? A streak of light, a shooting star! Over there! “Let’s make a wish that we’ll always be together”! The things you say when you are with someone important in your life.
Sighting a falling star is usually a rare but wonderful occurrence. It’s always exciting to see a meteor arc across the heavens like a skyrocket — hopefully falling into the next field just over the hill where maybe you can collect some pieces of a stone from outer space. Well, this coming Sunday night, December 13, 2020, you may have your chance because this is the time for the peak of the Geminid meteor shower that continues till the wee hours of the morning. It is predicted that maybe a meteor every 30 seconds will be seen this year.
If you are lucky enough to have a window facing east, you should be able to stay indoors and just pull up a chair to watch. If not, a quick nighttime walk will probably allow you to see a dozen or more, especially if it is after 9 p.m. Finding the spot to look is easy. First, get away from street lights. Second, look for the rectangular constellation Orion the Hunter. It’s the one with three stars in a line that represent his belt and at the top left is the red giant Betelgeuse for the arm, and lower right Rigel for the leg.
The constellation of the twins, Gemini, from which the meteors usually seem to stream is to the upper left of Orion, almost directly overhead past midnight. This radiant point nearly coincides with the bright star Castor. If you see meteors, they will come from that section in the night sky.
The Geminids are a copious meteor shower caused by the strange object 3200 Phaethon, which is associated with extremely large asteroid Pallas. This family of objects was first noted by Kiyotsugu Hirayama in 1928 at Tokyo Astronomical Observatory when he worked there as a professor. He found that the Geminids, along with the Quadrantids are the only major meteor showers not originating from a comet.
While most showers originate from comets and the “shooting star” you see is no larger than a grain of sand, the Geminids may actually produce meteorites that fall to earth. That is because nobody really knows what 3200 Phaethon is and scientists do not know how to actually define it. Some consider it to be a “rock comet” which is like a chunk of rock that cracks off pieces in its path.
Unlike most comets which are known to be ice balls that vaporize when they get close to the Sun, 3200 Phaethon does not present the usual comet’s tail. With a period of 1.43 years, this small 3-mile object comes closer to the Sun than Mercury, causing intense thermal fracturing and littering its orbital stream.
A paper by Jose Madiedo and others published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, 2013, claimed that the debris from a Geminid shower may hit the earth and suggested that some specimens in meteorite collections obtained from cold deserts that are capable of preserving small fragments, perhaps even carbonaceous chondrites, could be coming from the Geminid parent body, 3200 Phaethon.
Also, the Geminid meteor shower is relatively new being first observed in 1862 which is much more recent than other showers such as the Perseids (36 AD) and Leonids (902 AD). The debris shed by 3200 Phaethon crashes into Earth’s upper atmosphere at some 80,000 miles per hour sometimes vaporizing in various colors.
One interesting phenomena that is caused by all of this atmospheric commotion is the ability to hear FM radio stations from the East Coast, normally too weak to reach Nevada. During the storm they can be heard darting in and out on the radio due to a process called “skip” which happens when radio signals bounce off layers of ionized gas in the atmosphere caused by the intense meteoric activity. Such spurious activity can last 10 seconds or more and if you tune your radio to the lower regions of the band, near 88 MHz, you may actually hear Boston’s WMBR. Sometimes HAM radio operators use this phenomena to talk greater distances.
The actual number of meteors you see depends on how the Earth traverses the particle path, and the darkness of the sky. We will be in luck this year with the absence of a bright moon – its phase is “new” meaning that it is out in the daytime (but you can’t see it).
One question I used to get teaching astronomy at Great Basin College is: Have people been hit by meteorites? The answer is yes. On the afternoon of Nov. 30, 1954, residents of Talladega County in Alabama noticed a fiery object shooting through the sky. Some reported a large explosion as they heard it crash into a building. Ann Elizabeth Hodges, though, neither saw nor heard any of it. Instead, as she lay napping in her living room, an 8-pound chunk of the meteorite smashed through her roof, bounced off a radio and hit her on the hip. Thus, Hodges — who received only a bruise from the incident — became the first recorded human to be struck by a meteorite in modern time.
The offending rock is now on display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Interestingly enough, her house was just across the street from the Comet Drive-In Theatre.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
