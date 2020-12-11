Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Maybe the best ever Geminid meteor shower this weekend

Also, the Geminid meteor shower is relatively new being first observed in 1862 which is much more recent than other showers such as the Perseids (36 AD) and Leonids (902 AD). The debris shed by 3200 Phaethon crashes into Earth’s upper atmosphere at some 80,000 miles per hour sometimes vaporizing in various colors.

One interesting phenomena that is caused by all of this atmospheric commotion is the ability to hear FM radio stations from the East Coast, normally too weak to reach Nevada. During the storm they can be heard darting in and out on the radio due to a process called “skip” which happens when radio signals bounce off layers of ionized gas in the atmosphere caused by the intense meteoric activity. Such spurious activity can last 10 seconds or more and if you tune your radio to the lower regions of the band, near 88 MHz, you may actually hear Boston’s WMBR. Sometimes HAM radio operators use this phenomena to talk greater distances.

The actual number of meteors you see depends on how the Earth traverses the particle path, and the darkness of the sky. We will be in luck this year with the absence of a bright moon – its phase is “new” meaning that it is out in the daytime (but you can’t see it).