Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Metamaterials for new cloaking devices

Remember when Star Trek first described a “cloaking device”? It was an enemy technology of Romulan origin that supposedly could generate an energy screen to render a target object — usually a spacecraft — relatively invisible to sensors. The viewing screen on the Enterprise, the front main flat panel that Kirk sat in front of, only displayed empty space to the surprised crew.

From that 1966 episode, “The Balance of Terror” to now, the science of invisibility has captured the imaginations of everyone from screenwriters to physicists. One of the originals, “The Invisible Man,” by H. G. Wells, describes scientist Jack Griffin, who in 1897 has devoted himself to research the field of optics and who invents a way to change a body’s refractive index to that of air so it will neither absorb nor reflect light. Unfortunately, there is opium in the secret formula he invents, making him go crazy in the end.

Whimsical you may say. A science fiction story at best. But what is the possibility that the United States Pentagon has spent millions on such programs in an effort to bend light (and microwaves) around aircraft or battlefield objects? It is and continues to be a growing field in science, the ability to bend light using materials other than optical glass.

This technology moved closer to fruition this month after a research team led by Professor Junsuk Rho from the Department of Chemistry, Pohang University of Science and Technology in Gyeongbuk, Korea, developed a super lens system based on a vertical hyperbolic metamaterial that exhibits a negative refractive index. By using a newly created metamaterial he can control the path of light and use negative refraction to achieve optical feats natural materials cannot.

Besides cloaking, if negative refraction occurs over the entire visible spectrum you can make a super high-resolution microscope that can magnify images past the Abbe diffraction limit, the point where optical microscopes stop magnifying. This boundary, named after the German scientist who first discovered it in 1873, explains why visible spectrum microscopes cannot resolve anything smaller than about 0.25 microns effectively, saying: you can see cells with a microscope but not viruses.

What is a metamaterial? You will see this name in the news this year and it is any material engineered to have a property that is not found in naturally occurring substances. They are essentially manmade and can offer incredible new properties never seen before. They are usually made from assemblies of multiple elements fashioned from composite matter such as metals and plastics. The materials are usually set in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence.

Metamaterials get their strange abilities from the repeated arrangement of their base and can manipulate incoming electromagnetic rays. With a metamaterial you can easily block, absorb, enhance, or bend the waves to achieve benefits that go beyond what is possible with conventional optical materials. If the hull of as ship could be coated with such material light rays would just pass around.

Using artificial materials for manipulating electromagnetic waves is not new. Some of the first ideas were detailed by the microwave pioneer Jagadish Bose, who in 1898 researched substances with optically active properties to make antennas, polarizers, and waveguides, forcing the beams to bend where he wanted them to. In the 1940s after the military application of radar, scientists at AT&T started developing materials with repeated patterns for lightweight microwave antennas.

Negative-index materials were first described theoretically by the Russian physicist Victor Veselago in 1967. His equations revealed that such materials could transmit light and the real break-through with cloaking devices came in 2006 when physicists from Duke University announced they had built the world’s first invisibility cloak using metamaterials. Using a matrix of metal wires and loops on the nanoscale they were able to control and bend the path of electromagnetic radiation around an object. Unfortunately, the technology only worked in two dimensions and only with microwaves but it was a start. Not long after that David Smith, an American physicist, discovered the first material that exhibited a negative index of refraction, but again, only in the microwave spectrum.

Most optical metamaterials are fabricated using horizontal layers of metal and insulator. This periodicity interacts with the incoming EM waves to bend them because there is an effective permeability and permittivity due to the multiple layers adding and subtracting wave amplitudes, somewhat akin to Bragg’s Law of diffraction for X-Rays. Typically the layers are made by depositing gold and copolymer resist layers on the order of 100 nanometers thick using standard semiconductor processing techniques.

So the goal of making a cloaking device got a little closer when Dr. Rho and his team describe in their report in Nanophotonics that for the first time in 50 years, the observation of negative refraction across the entire visible spectrum was achieved because if you are going to cloak, you need to have all of the colors. As a side benefit, they said, by using a vertical version of a metamaterial, instead of horizontal, the actual colors of viruses and bacteria can be viewed, which were previously only available in black and white photographs from electron microscopes.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

