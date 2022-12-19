Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: More out than in

Future energy production on our planet will someday rely on fusion power. This has to be unless we want to wade in the fossil fuel landfill of carbon byproducts for the rest of time.

Fusion is clean and green and promises to provide more energy for a given weight of fuel than any energy source currently in use. It beats natural gas, coal, and even fission energy from already existing nuclear reactors. Instead of using uranium, the hydrogen isotope deuterium can be employed in the process. Deuterium is found in ordinary drinking water. Because these atoms exist abundantly in the ocean, where one in every 6500 hydrogen atoms has the extra neutron needed, fusion energy could supply the world's power for millions of years to come.

As you probably remember from science class, fusion occurs when two lighter atomic nuclei combine to form a heavier one, releasing a tiny bit of energy as it does. Fusion is the most dominant reaction in our observable universe and it is the process that powers our Sun and the stars.

Although omnipresent, the physics of nuclear fusion only became clear in the 1920s when British astrophysicist Arthur Eddington suggested that stars draw their energy from the fusion of hydrogen into helium. This is accomplished on such a vast scale in our own Sun that it provides enough output to warm the Earth with over a thousand watts per square meter. If all of the nations on our planet had to pay for what we get freely from our Sun they would have to cough up about $14 billion per second just to keep the outside temperature constant. Even Elon would go broke paying out by the afternoon.

So, if fusion power is so great why aren’t we using it now? The short answer is it is very hard to design a system that can work continuously and allow one to extract energy from because of the enormous temperatures involved. To run a fusion reaction, you need temperatures of over 100 million degrees to give the nuclei the huge velocities necessary when slamming into each other forming new elements. What is easy for the center of the Sun is not so easy to do in a power generating station down the block although many people and countries have tried.

Research into fusion systems began in the late 1940s, just after the Manhattan Project, and it seemed like practical implementation was just around the corner and many “fusion reactors” were built in the last 70 years. In 1950 the Russian scientist Andrei Sakharov proposed a design for a type of magnetic confinement “bottle” he called the Tokamak. This was followed a few years later by Lyman Spitzer's concept for the Stellarator – an apparatus that hoped to confine the reaction into a figure eight glass tube. By 1968, the Soviets published data from their T-3 Tokamak design indicating their success, influencing a stampede of such designs around the world.

Unfortunately, a key issue in tokamak designs was that they did not generate enough of an electrical current in their plasma to provide the enormous heating required to bring the fuel to fusion conditions and some sort of external heating would be required. By the 1970s it was clear that harnessing fusion energy would not be the walk in the sun everyone thought and perhaps joint collaboration might be the key to success.

Several European countries to came together and began design work on the Joint European Torus in 1973, a D-shaped magnetic confinement tokamak. When finally operational in 1983, the JET, finally built in England, became the largest operational magnetic confinement system. By holding the reaction in the center of the vessel temperatures could be raised without damaging the walls. In 1997 JET set the record for the closest approach to scientific breakeven, producing 16 megawatts of fusion power while injecting 24 megawatts of thermal power to heat the deuterium/tritium fuel mixture.

That year the United States began construction of the world’s largest initial confinement device at the National Ignition Facility, Livermore, California. In that system the idea is to squeeze a small amount of fuel to reach pressure and temperature necessary for fusion and to do this the world's most powerful laser was constructed to heat the outer layer of a small sphere of hydrogen. The photon energy is so intense that it causes the sphere to implode, raising the fuel density from about that of water to about 100 times that of lead. The delivery of energy and the adiabatic process during implosion raises the temperature of the fuel to hundreds of millions of degrees. At these temperatures, fusion processes occur in the tiny interval of time before the fuel explodes outward.

In 2021, after improvements in fuel target design, the facility produced 70% of the energy of the incoming laser, beating the record set in 1997 by the European JET reactor. On December 5, 2022, the researchers achieved the unprecedented major scientific milestone of producing more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it. The experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules of energy to the target, resulting in 3.15 megajoules of fusion energy output, demonstrating for the first time a fundamental science basis for inertial confinement laser-driven fusion machine.

Hopefully our electricity bills will drop some day.