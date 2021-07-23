Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Move over lithium, make way for sodium batteries

Sodium-sulfur batteries have been around for years. They are constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S) and have high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge and offer a long cycle life, all perfect for use in the automobile industry. First invented in the 1960s by Ford Motor, most of the current design took place in the 1980s at the Tokyo Electric Power Company which now sells large systems, some up to 400 kW/hours for the stand-by power industry. It turns out that molten sodium batteries are quite common and often store energy from renewable sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines. One of the prominent features of molten sodium batteries is that they have very long lifetimes, often exceeding 15 years which is over twice that of a standard lead-acid type and three times that of lithium- ion batteries – the type found in a Tesla.

As you can guess however, the biggest bug-a-boo for this cell is that it needs both liquid sodium and sulfur to work. Although this makes the battery more complicated, it is not a game changer because pure sodium has a very low melting point for a metal being just below that of boiling water. Sulfur needs just a little higher temperature to turn liquid. Most designs to date, however, run much hotter and 600 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature to operate at. Unfortunately, this requires a thermos-like container to house the electrodes and keep the materials liquid. Somehow this drawback must be solved for the system to become practical and with time and money it will be solved. Another hesitation factor for the sodium-sulfur cell is that sodium is a dangerous metal. You may recall seeing demonstrations of the reaction of sodium with water in chemistry class liberating explosive hydrogen gas, and nobody would want something so flammable pouring out from under their hood in the event of a crash. Somehow the holding tanks must be designed to take such impacts. If not, you can imagine the lithium battery manufacturers showing pictures of a flaming Hindenburg in their brochures bashing the less expensive sodium technology.