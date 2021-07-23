Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Move over lithium, make way for sodium batteries

We use batteries every day. From cell phones that need to be charged every night to the heavy lead-acid types that start our cars, batteries are an important part of our lives. Very soon, we will be dealing with batteries in our electric vehicles, charging them, changing them, buying replacements and viewing endless advertisements touting their abilities and prices. This is coming up rapidly so you need to prepare yourself for it and understand the technology. So far as it stands today the sealed-in lithium cell seems to be the only contender in town that can provide the power necessary for an automobile. It is light weight and can deliver the current needed for instant acceleration. All electric cars today utilize the chemistry of the lithium battery. Its open cell potential is over 3.6 volts as compared with the 2.2 volt output of lead-acid types and this is important when you don’t want to lose energy due to voltage drops. You may recall the nickel cadmium battery that was quite popular in the 1970s. This type suffered a quiet death because its output was a mere 1.25 volts – certainly not usable for a cellphone, not to mention that cadmium is considered a poisonous metal, even more dangerous than lead.
Just last week, researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have designed a new class of molten sodium batteries for large scale energy storage that this writer believes will someday be adapted to vehicle propulsion, most likely within the next decade. The breakthrough was published in the July issue of the scientific journal Cell Reports Physical Science that describes in detail the invention. Although created primarily to provide large scale electrical energy storage, this type of battery will be adopted for automobiles because there is only so much readily available lithium in the world. If you Google the “supply of lithium in the world” you will find the number of lithium-ion batteries available for recycling by 2030 simply will not be enough to cover the growing demand. The new Sandia cell uses sodium and elemental sulfur, which are virtually unlimited in availability and run pennies to the pound. Because sodium can be extracted from seawater and sulfur from most igneous rocks, no one country will have a monopoly on the element.
Sodium-sulfur batteries have been around for years. They are constructed from liquid sodium (Na) and sulfur (S) and have high energy density, high efficiency of charge/discharge and offer a long cycle life, all perfect for use in the automobile industry. First invented in the 1960s by Ford Motor, most of the current design took place in the 1980s at the Tokyo Electric Power Company which now sells large systems, some up to 400 kW/hours for the stand-by power industry. It turns out that molten sodium batteries are quite common and often store energy from renewable sources, such as solar panels and wind turbines. One of the prominent features of molten sodium batteries is that they have very long lifetimes, often exceeding 15 years which is over twice that of a standard lead-acid type and three times that of lithium- ion batteries – the type found in a Tesla.
As you can guess however, the biggest bug-a-boo for this cell is that it needs both liquid sodium and sulfur to work. Although this makes the battery more complicated, it is not a game changer because pure sodium has a very low melting point for a metal being just below that of boiling water. Sulfur needs just a little higher temperature to turn liquid. Most designs to date, however, run much hotter and 600 degrees Fahrenheit is the best temperature to operate at. Unfortunately, this requires a thermos-like container to house the electrodes and keep the materials liquid. Somehow this drawback must be solved for the system to become practical and with time and money it will be solved. Another hesitation factor for the sodium-sulfur cell is that sodium is a dangerous metal. You may recall seeing demonstrations of the reaction of sodium with water in chemistry class liberating explosive hydrogen gas, and nobody would want something so flammable pouring out from under their hood in the event of a crash. Somehow the holding tanks must be designed to take such impacts. If not, you can imagine the lithium battery manufacturers showing pictures of a flaming Hindenburg in their brochures bashing the less expensive sodium technology.
Luckily, all of this may change soon because Sandia's new sodium-sulfur cell operates at a much cooler range. Running efficiently at 230 degrees Fahrenheit, the lower temperature offers a cascading cost savings effect by requiring less insulation and thinner wiring to internally connect the cells. To achieve the lower operating point, the Sandia team uses a liquid mixture of two salts at one electrode. By using sodium iodide/aluminum bromide with a tad bit of gallium chloride added, a catholyte was formed that allowed the reduced thermal requirement. To keep the corresponding ions on their own sides, a special zirconium-silicon ceramic separator was used.
The battery was tested for eight months by researcher Martha Gross inside an oven in experiments charging and discharging the battery more than 400 times. Because of the new materials involved, the new sodium battery has a 40% higher operating voltage than a commercial molten sodium battery leading to a higher energy density. It is claimed that potential future batteries made with this chemistry would need fewer cells, fewer connections between cells and realize overall lower unit cost to store the same amount of electricity.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu