Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: My aunt’s toothpaste and JFK

I am going to cover the history of toothpaste today but before I start, I have to recount a trip I made to visit Aunt Phyllis in Ohio during the summer just before second grade. The reason will become obvious soon but I can say it was the chance of a lifetime.
The year was 1959 and I traveled with my grandmother to Youngstown, or rather the tiny hamlet of Hubbard, where my aunt lived on the Cafaro estate with her brother, a wealthy industrialist and mall builder, who, I was told, was going to host presidential candidate John F. Kennedy for a few days. There was the chance, I thought, even though slim, to meet him or at least see him walking about the grounds. My father said that Kennedy was a mover and a shaker and could very well become president next year.
Unfortunately, when you are a kid of seven you don’t plan things out too well. Upon arrival, it was discovered I had not been entirely thorough in packing and did not bring a comb, any socks or any toothpaste among other things. At least I was sensible enough to bring my toothbrush.
My aunt politely told me we’d get some new socks tomorrow in town and that she had a new tube of toothpaste I could use. Bringing out an old yellowed box of something completely different from what I was used to, she handed it to me and off I went thinking of swimming in the large pool I saw after entering the huge gates and winding down the long driveway. There was even a one-acre pond so what could go wrong? Later that night squishing out a large pink lump onto my toothbrush I noticed that the toothpaste looked weird. It smelled like chemicals and tasted even worse.
If you took a dirty ashtray and mixed in peppermint and castor oil that would be a distinct improvement over this foul concoction. Who could put this in their mouth and brush with it? My brother later told me it must have been something called Squibb. That was 61 years ago and I remember it as well as yesterday. Doing a little reading about this last night I found out that the terrible tasting toothpaste was named after Edward Robinson Squibb, a Civil War doctor who never sold or made toothpaste in his life. He started a drug company that eventually made the stuff in the 1930s after he was long gone. But not all toothpaste tastes bad and if it did there would be a lot of people out of work nowadays. Let’s take a look at the history of toothpaste.
Online sources claim that the Egyptians first came up with a powder to brush with consisting of myrrh, crushed eggshells, and mint ground up with pepper. In the 9th century, an Iraqi named Ziryab invented a type of toothpaste, which he popularized saying it was “functional and pleasant to taste” and during Japan’s Edo period in 1769, inventor Hiraga Gennai developed Sosekiko, a “toothpaste in a box.” It took until the end of the 19th century for manufacturers to produce a marketable and sought after product. What people used prior to that were mostly made at home often with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda.
An oral-care product with the odd name of Kolynos (Greek for disease-prevention) was created by Newell Sill Jenkins in 1908. Housing it in a jar, he subjected the product to intense and detailed clinical trials. Jenkins eventually retired and transferred the production and distribution to his son Leonard, who brought the first toothpaste tubes to the market, getting rid of the unsanitary dipping-your-brush-into jar.
Within a few years the company expanded in North America, Latin America, Europe and the Far East. A branch operation soon opened in London. Kolynos was very popular in the thirties and forties, and even sponsored several well-known radio programs. By 1937, Kolynos was produced in 22 countries around the world. It is a brand mentioned by Holden Caulfield in the 1951 book “The Catcher in the Rye”.
So what is in toothpaste? Abrasives for one. Compounds such as aluminum hydroxide, and calcium carbonate constitute at least 50% of a typical toothpaste. Surfactants, chemicals that lower the surface tension of water are also common additions. Many, although not all, toothpastes contain sodium lauryl sulfate, a detergent that acts as a foaming agent which enables uniform distribution of toothpaste, improving its cleansing power. Also, as many know, some type of fluoride compound is added.
The idea of adding fluoride to toothpaste has its origins when Dr. Frederick Mckay of Colorado in 1901 began a study of children with stained teeth but almost no cavities suggesting that trace elements in the water supply may be the cause. It wasn’t until after WWII that Procter and Gamble began research on the idea of adding a fluoride ion to their toothpaste, creating Crest in 1956. At this point, sodium fluoride (NaF) is the most common source of fluoride, but stannous fluoride (SnF2) has been shown to be more effective in preventing cavities.
Striped toothpaste was invented by Leonard Marraffino, getting US patent 2,789,731, issued 1957. Sold by Unilever under the simple name “Stripe”, the brand was initially very successful but soon faded after the novelty wore off. In Marraffino’s design the main material, usually white, sits at the back end of the toothpaste tube and flows out a pipe when squeezed. The stripe-material sits at the front of the tube. Because the two materials are thick pastes they don’t mix even though they are next to each other. When pressure is applied to the tube, the main material squeezes forward down the pipe to the nozzle simultaneously pressing on the red (and or blue) stripe material, causing it to run out tiny channels in the outer surface of the plastic pipe.
I must have put up with the terrible taste of Squibb for the week I was at Aunt Phyllis’ house but it was in vain because the ending was not successful. Several days after we arrived, my grandmother was thrown off a horse, breaking several bones in the process, requiring her to stay in the hospital. Due to this and the fact that mom wanted to see grandma, my parents immediately drove from Long Island to come and get me, causing me to miss seeing JFK, who arrived two days later.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
