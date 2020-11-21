Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: My aunt’s toothpaste and JFK

I am going to cover the history of toothpaste today but before I start, I have to recount a trip I made to visit Aunt Phyllis in Ohio during the summer just before second grade. The reason will become obvious soon but I can say it was the chance of a lifetime.

The year was 1959 and I traveled with my grandmother to Youngstown, or rather the tiny hamlet of Hubbard, where my aunt lived on the Cafaro estate with her brother, a wealthy industrialist and mall builder, who, I was told, was going to host presidential candidate John F. Kennedy for a few days. There was the chance, I thought, even though slim, to meet him or at least see him walking about the grounds. My father said that Kennedy was a mover and a shaker and could very well become president next year.

Unfortunately, when you are a kid of seven you don’t plan things out too well. Upon arrival, it was discovered I had not been entirely thorough in packing and did not bring a comb, any socks or any toothpaste among other things. At least I was sensible enough to bring my toothbrush.