Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: NASA’s Mars Rover extracts oxygen from atmosphere

The goals for Perseverance are to identify ancient Martian environments capable of supporting life, seeking out evidence of former microbial life, collecting rock and soil samples to store on the Martian surface (they will be picked up later by another probe), and testing oxygen production from the Martian atmosphere in preparation for future crewed missions. This week, right on schedule, scientists at JPL switched on the mechanism that began converting some of the Red Planet’s thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into breathable oxygen.

According to the NASA website, an experimental instrument aboard Perseverance called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE for short, began the task. Although considered a prototype, the MOXIE device paves the way for human exploration of Mars that has been proposed for 2030, only nine years from now. Besides the obvious need to provide breathing oxygen for any human astronauts, the largest need of oxygen is to allow the explorers to leave the planet. Getting four astronauts off the Martian surface on a future mission would require approximately 15,000 pounds of rocket fuel and 55,000 pounds (27 tons) of oxygen. Bringing this much oxygen along on the outbound trip from Earth is a tall order. During the design and building of the Apollo Lunar Module, every pound was tabulated and there were numerous redesigns to save weight because it took 20 pounds of oxygen to burn the fuel in the first stage of the Saturn V rocket to get one pound of material to the Moon. The video of the five rocket engines roaring through 20 tons of kerosene a second during liftoff fifty years ago is still extremely impressive.