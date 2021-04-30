Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: NASA’s Mars Rover extracts oxygen from atmosphere

The latest NASA probe, the six-wheeled robot Perseverance, is really racking up a growing list of “firsts” since it landed on the Martian surface six weeks ago.
Launched July 30, 2020, the rover took about seven months to travel to the Red Planet where it finally landed in Jezero Crater, by parachute, to begin its scientific exploration and experiments. The NASA team selected this crater to start from because it is thought to be an ancient lake basin and holds a good chance to discover evidence of microbes, either living now or were formerly alive on the planet. By looking for the presence of certain phosphates the rover may be able to tell us if there was life there at one time.
This latest rover is similar in design to its predecessor Curiosity, which had landed in Gale crater August 2012 and is still actively roaming the surface. The new rover, about as big as a car, carries seven primary payload instruments, 19 cameras, and two microphones. This last addition allows one to tune in on local sounds using its website, nasa.gov/perseverance. The apparatus also carries a mini solar-powered helicopter named Ingenuity as part of the rover’s scouting system. Designed to provide potential ideal driving routes, the little two propeller drone made history last week as the first powered flight by a device on another planet. The rover is energized with a radioisotope thermoelectric power system that uses about 11 pounds of plutonium-238 oxide to make heat which is then converted to electricity. In all about 100 Watts are used to power the onboard computer and mechanics. Excess electrical energy charges two lithium-ion batteries for later use.
The goals for Perseverance are to identify ancient Martian environments capable of supporting life, seeking out evidence of former microbial life, collecting rock and soil samples to store on the Martian surface (they will be picked up later by another probe), and testing oxygen production from the Martian atmosphere in preparation for future crewed missions. This week, right on schedule, scientists at JPL switched on the mechanism that began converting some of the Red Planet’s thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into breathable oxygen.
According to the NASA website, an experimental instrument aboard Perseverance called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE for short, began the task. Although considered a prototype, the MOXIE device paves the way for human exploration of Mars that has been proposed for 2030, only nine years from now. Besides the obvious need to provide breathing oxygen for any human astronauts, the largest need of oxygen is to allow the explorers to leave the planet. Getting four astronauts off the Martian surface on a future mission would require approximately 15,000 pounds of rocket fuel and 55,000 pounds (27 tons) of oxygen. Bringing this much oxygen along on the outbound trip from Earth is a tall order. During the design and building of the Apollo Lunar Module, every pound was tabulated and there were numerous redesigns to save weight because it took 20 pounds of oxygen to burn the fuel in the first stage of the Saturn V rocket to get one pound of material to the Moon. The video of the five rocket engines roaring through 20 tons of kerosene a second during liftoff fifty years ago is still extremely impressive.
In contrast, a human typically consumes only a kilogram of oxygen a day. Four astronauts living and working on Mars for a week’s visit would only require 28 kilograms, or about 61 pounds of pure O2 to get by. This is peanuts compared to the engine use and NASA knows this. That is why they are testing the toaster sized MOXIE machine this week which is only designed to make ten grams of oxygen per hour. However, if the concept works, and oxygen can be made from the atmosphere, it would be far more economical and practical to bring a larger scaled up version of MOXIE to Mars then to keep hauling oxygen every time.
MOXIE works by separating oxygen atoms from carbon dioxide molecules. As you would expect, this takes a large amount of energy to accomplish the reaction. The conversion process requires CO2 to be raised to 800 Celsius to dissociate the molecule and remove an oxygen atom, yielding carbon monoxide as the by-product. Because the MOXIE device is like a tiny furnace, the unit is made with heat-tolerant materials that include a 3D-printed nickel alloy combustion chamber where the incoming atmosphere is raised to the proper temperature. To insulate the mechanism, a lightweight aerogel surrounds the inner walls of the device and a thin gold coating on the outside reflects infrared heat, keeping it from radiating outward and potentially damaging other parts of Perseverance.
The prototype machine was designed to test if the instrument could survive a launch from Earth, a nearly seven-month journey through deep space, and a jarring touchdown. According to NASA, MOXIE is expected to extract oxygen at least nine more times over the course of a Martian year, experimenting during different times of the day and in different seasons where the atmosphere CO2 may be colder in temperature.