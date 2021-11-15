Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New crystal discovered inside a diamond

In 1823 the Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster, known at that time for his famed optical experiments, (and inventing the kaleidoscope), described a “remarkable new liquid found trapped inside cavities of crystals” and dutifully reported what he had discovered in the Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh science journal.

Using a sensitive microscope Brewster had examined fluid inclusions within a crystal of topaz that displayed an unbelievable thermal expansion some 30 times that of water. In attempting to collect some of this strange liquid, he crushed the gem using a mortar and pestle only to find the resulting powder dry as a bone.

Identification of the “remarkable liquid” had to wait 46 years until the discovery that carbon dioxide could be liquified at room temperature if enough pressure was applied.

Cavities in crystals that contain fluids are very common. Sometimes they hold just water or brine but can also can hold petroleum or, as Brewster’s dusty topaz pile did, liquid CO2. He couldn’t collect the liquid because it instantly vaporized when the crystal was broken open.

If you examine a typical quartz crystal, natural or manmade, grown from aqueous solutions, you will usually see fluid inclusions even with a simple 10x magnifier that appear as faint whitish streaks. These are voids within the ordered structure that for one reason or another the crystal assembled around. Perhaps an adsorbed bubble lay on the surface, or a discontinuity in the packing allowed the empty space to form and the crystal to eventually form around it. Some inclusions look black to the eye as they trap entering light with total reflection of smooth walls. It is thought by geologists that this sealing up process in natural crystals took place millions or even billions of years ago.

Just last week an elusive calcium crystal predicted decades ago was discovered trapped inside a diamond by a team at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The diamond, collected at the Orapa mine in Botswana, a country in South Africa, originated more than 410 miles below the surface of Earth, in the lower mantle, and contained the high-pressure form of calcium silicate perovskite that was predicted in 1967 but has never been seen in nature because it is unstable just like Brewster’s carbon dioxide.

For those who appreciate crystal structure and identification, perovskites have a nearly cubic structure with the general formula ABO3, where many different cations can be embedded, allowing the development of diverse engineered materials that find common usage.

The first named perovskite, calcium titanium oxide, CaTiO3, was originally found in the Ural Mountains in 1839 and named for the Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski who founded the Russian Geographical Society at about that time. In a perovskite crystal the A-site ion, in the center of the lattice, is usually an alkaline earth or rare-earth element. B-site ions, on the corners of the lattice, are 3d, 4d, and 5d transition metal elements.

The perovskite barium titanate finds extensive use in the field of electronics because it makes an ideal capacitor dielectric material and is noted for its high permittivity. Most perovskites have sub-metallic to metallic luster, a colorless streak on a tile plate, and cube-like bulk structure. They are often brittle with imperfect cleavage. Colors of the crystals include black, brown, gray, orange to yellow.

Perovskite crystals have been mistaken for galena but when viewed in white light, galena has a greater metallic luster and perfect cubic symmetry. Back in 1975, scientists from the Australian National University did manage to synthesize CaSiO3 in the high-pressure phase in a laboratory by compressing calcium silicate in a so-called "diamond anvil cell" that was heated to 1,400–1,800°C with a laser.

Dr. Oliver Tschauner, professor in the Physics department at UNLV, subjected the material imbedded in the diamond to synchrotron x-rays and obtained the correct diffraction pattern that is characteristic of CaSiO3 perovskite. He gave the mineral the name "davemaoite" in honor of the eminent Chinese-American geophysicist Ho-Kwang 'Dave' Mao, 80, a leader in the field of deep-mantle petrology. Because minerals can only be assigned a proper name after being discovered existing in nature, davemaoite has now been deemed a new mineral by the International Mineralogical Association.

Discovering and naming new perovskite minerals by Tschauner is not new. In 2014 his team found the elusive magnesium–iron oxide bridgmanite, conjectured to be the most abundant mineral making up the Earth’s mantle, in a heavily shocked Tenham meteorite. The International Mineralogical Association approved the name bridgmanite for that perovskite-structured (Mg,Fe)SiO3 in honor of physicist Percy Bridgman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1946 for his high-pressure research at GE that yielded man-made industrial diamonds.

