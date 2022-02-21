Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New, improved lithium ion batteries coming (Part 1)

Have you seen the new power tools lately? They all boast their voltage ratings in big letters. 60 volts! 50 volts! By next year there will be 100 volt batteries.

One thing is certain, all portable drills, sanders, saws, even leaf blowers use lithium-ion batteries nowadays. I just bought a battery operated edger for the sidewalk. The last one was destroyed when the person using it ran over the electrical cord in their haste to finish the job as fast as they could. The new one takes a lithium-ion battery. I wonder what they’ll break next.

Because all of these new battery-operated power tools use lithium we should take a look at the science of lithium cells starting with the element and finish with new improvements just out from Argonne National Laboratory.

The metal lithium was discovered in 1817 by Swedish scientist Johan Arfwedson who was working on projects in the laboratory of the chemist Jöns Berzelius in Stockholm. He detected the presence of a new element while analyzing petalite ore (LiAlSi4O10), and found the new element formed compounds similar to those of sodium and potassium, though its carbonate and hydroxide were less soluble in water and less alkaline. His boss, Berzelius gave the alkaline material the name "lithiona", from the Greek word for “stone”. They later isolated the shiny metal using electrolysis of the molten oxide.

Lithium is a comparatively rare element, constituting about 0.002 percent of Earth's crust. It is usually found in pegmatite formations in the form of spodumene and lepidolite. Besides Chile, one of the largest reserves of lithium is in the Salar de Uyuni area of Bolivia with 9.2 million tons of ore.

A few years ago the U.S. Department of Defense estimated the lithium reserves in Afghanistan to be as large as the ones in Bolivia and dubbed it as a potential "Saudi-Arabia of lithium". Good thing we’re not there anymore and probably better for China who has now made a deal for that region.

In our CHEM122 class at Great Basin College we would often make “beaker batteries” using various elements and their compounds separated by an aqueous salt bridge. The students learned to predict the voltage the battery would make by looking at the Table of Standard Electrode Potentials. They could calculate that a copper-zinc Daniels Cell could generate 1.1 volts and silver-zinc Andre Cell would give 1.6 volts. Near the top of the list however stood lithium and it could make a 3 volt cell!

As everyone knows, the higher the voltage the more power you could easily get. That’s why car manufacturers switched from 6 volt batteries to 12 volt in the 1960s. Unfortunately, we could never make a lithium cell in class because, like sodium, the lithium metal is also reactive and just too eager to give up its electrons. Aqueous electrolytes and lithium cannot be mixed. There is another reason: at more than 1.5V, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen – a safety problem that had already become apparent in lead-acid batteries. If the lithium battery were to produce almost twice that voltage, chemists had to find a different electrolyte to put the electrodes in. It took many painful years before someone came up with a way to fashion lithium metal into a battery.

By the end of the 1950s, PhD student William Harris at the University of California Berkeley identified propylene carbonate, an organic liquid C4H6O3, as the most promising candidate to make a lithium battery with. Because it could conduct electricity but did not contain water, the lithium metal just acted as an electrode – it didn’t bubble hydrogen gas. These studies suddenly increased interest in the commercialization of re-chargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Since the late 1970s, non-aqueous 3V lithium-ion re-chargeable batteries have been available on the market in various products. A lithium-manganese oxide was used by Sanyo in their CS solar rechargeable calculators and you may remember the Exxon lithium TiS cell for electric cars that came out during the second gasoline shortage in 1979. They dropped the product after dangerous fires and poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas emissions were attributed to the new product while still in its infancy.

The 2.8 volt lithium iodine battery deserves some mention. Used since 1972 to power cardiac pacemakers, the battery has a ten year lifetime and has to be reliable. It’s constructed by adding a molten lithium alloy directly onto the quarter sized mass of iodine, forming an anode and separator at the same time and is completely solid.

But, as you can see in the 30 years that went by, there was very little movement with lithium-ion cells. To illustrate this, I still have a blue-green Makita hand drill in my shop that I bought in 2003. It used a nickel-cadmium cell pack that is now dead. But I keep it on the top shelf because that baby drilled a lot of holes in its day. Sort of out to pasture now.

So what has caused the bursting forth of new lithium devices in the last five years?

Intercalation. We will cover this next week.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

