Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New laser weapons

Another technique to prevent blooming is to use a very short pulse that finishes before blooming cab even start. This requires a tremendously high power laser to concentrate large amounts of energy in the one pulse and these are still a way off. Lastly, another idea is to focus multiple lasers of relatively low power scattered around ship board, on the target. Redundant systems such as this have distinct advantages during battle.

To develop the light output for the test just conducted, the new laser system uses a combination of solid state devices probably based on gallium nitride materials, along with an optical fiber amplifier. This component, around for about 20 years, can increase an optical signal directly, without the need to first convert it to an electrical signal. It works by using a rare-earth optical fiber, either erbium or ytterbium, and can boost the power of up to 20 watts per fiber strand, allowing a high power density when all of the fibers are coupled coherently together. Amplification in the fiber is achieved by stimulated emission of photons from dopant ions in the glass. The pump laser excites these ions into a higher energy from where they can release photons via stimulated emission, much like a typical laser but in the fiber itself.