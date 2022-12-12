Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New materials for solar cells

The rows of blue solar panels that dot landscapes and rooftops around your neighborhood are typically made out of crystalline silicon, the workhorse of the semiconductor industry. It’s a technology 75 years old that sets a theoretical upper limit of the silicon solar cell efficiency at 29% and no more.

This is substantially higher than the best hand crafted laboratory devices (25%) and large-area commercial products you can buy online. It takes a lot of special design and preparation to manufacturer anything with an efficiency above 20%.

A cursory look at commercial solar panels online reveals the typical hype story. One $200 panel is proudly listed at 100 watts but has a user review that said they were only able to achieve 71 watts of power in direct sunlight. Doing the math with a 0.54 square meter area indicates a power efficiency of only 13% and that’s on a bright day. If we are ever going to use solar cells to power our homes this number really has to increase.

The last several years have seen a surge in manufacturers releasing more efficient solar panels based on several innovations. One promising type is the hetero-junction cell based on an arrangement of three silicon layers that capture more sunlight than a standard PN junction. A top layer of amorphous thin-film silicon grabs some sunlight before it hits the second or crystalline layer, and its small contribution generates enough additional electricity to make the added cost worthwhile. On the backside of the crystalline silicon is another thin-film layer that captures whatever sunlight that traveled past the first two. By building a panel out of a sandwich of three different photovoltaic layers, the heterojunction can easily reach efficiencies of 25% or higher. But why is the efficiency so low to begin with?

This is influenced by many factors including temperature, irradiance level, cell type, and interconnection of the wires. Surprisingly, even the color of the protective backing material can affect efficiency. Important too are the contacts that make connection to the silicon – any extra resistance at these points reduces the output voltage under load and heats up the panel needlessly. Higher operating temperatures result in lower output voltages due to the PN junction potential dropping. A silicon cell typically generates 0.6 volts per cell and dropping this to 0.55 volts throws away almost ten percent of your array energy.

In addition, many manufacturers try to beef up their panels through the use of surface texturing, antireflection coatings and rear surface reflectors. On many cells if you illuminate the rear of the cell with reflected light, say from the ground, you will get more output. That is obviously tricky to do but for those counting every percentage point it is quite common.

Within the last several years scientists have made bold strides in an effort to replace silicon as the material of choice. Some compounds such as perovskite show efficiencies of over 20% when a single junction is used and above 27% in an all-perovskite tandem device. These cells offer an advantage over traditional silicon cell production in the simplicity of their processing and their tolerance to internal defects. Whereas traditional silicon crystals require expensive and multi-step processes, conducted at red-hot temperatures and under high vacuum, this new type can be squeegeed on using simple wet chemistry techniques. Constructed from methylammonium and formamidinium lead trihalides, they can be printed on substrates using silk screen or even ink-jet equipment.

There is one drawback however. When purchasing a solar array one takes it for granted that the traditional silicon-wafer solar cell can last 20–25 years. Up until now, perovskite types have great difficulty lasting anything close because they are water based in their construction and therefore degrade rapidly in real world conditions. Exposure to heat and moisture is the biggest factors impacting device performance.

Because humidity can be damaging, some researchers have tried encapsulating the perovskite compound into carbon nanotubes and sealing them into inert polymers. In some limited success this seemed to mitigate time constant of deterioration but not on a large scale. Once this problem is solved, however, the prospect for large energy producing perovskite solar cells gains strength because the open cell voltage of such cells can approach 2 volts, over three time that of silicon.

In a paper published last week (December 7, 2022) in Nature Materials, researchers from Oxford University, suggested they have found a way to fabricate the perovskite material tough enough to match the attributes of crystalline silicon. The secret lies in the use of dimethylammonium chloride as a crystallization agent instead of the typically used dimethyl-sulfoxide solvent, (DMSO). The science team said this lead to thin films of greater quality along with reduced defects and enhanced stability. From the data reported the best device operated above the T80 threshold, that is when the cell dropped to 80% of its initial value, for over 1,400 hours under simulated sunlight at 65°C. This was based on a 138 sample lot of devices.

The researchers hope their work will encourage a greater focus on the processing phase of perovskite crystallization as a vital factor in achieving greater stability and commercial viability.