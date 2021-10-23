Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New photos of the dog bone asteroid

The dog-bone shaped asteroid that orbits between Jupiter and Mars is truly a unique body in our Solar System. Named after the famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra, it travels along with two small moons of its own in tow. It is certainly an odd sight when compared to all of the boring spherical objects that circle our Sun. New photos were just released by the European Southern Observatory this week that tell us more information on this strange object.

Kleopatra was discovered on April 10, 1880, by Austrian astronomer Johann Palisa at the Austrian Naval Pola Observatory, in what is now Pula, Croatia. For the record, astronomer Palisa was a prolific discoverer of asteroids, finding 122 during his lifetime and he did it without using any photographs (as other astronomers were doing), sighting them all by eye. As a token of his love, he even named an asteroid after his wife, Benda, in 1912.

You may recall that most asteroids in our Solar System are found in a location astronomers call the Asteroid Belt and this is where Kleopatra resides, approximately 2.7 times the distance our Earth is from the Sun. There are many asteroids in this region. At this point in 2021, hundreds of thousands of such bodies are currently known and named. Some astronomers speculate that the total number of asteroids may exceed several million depending upon their size which ranges from golf balls to dwarf planets. Over 200 asteroids are known to be larger than 70 miles in diameter and some are so large and bright, such as Vesta, they can be seen with the naked eye. Although the length of Kleopatra is about 80 miles it cannot be seen without the aid of binoculars, having a known brightness magnitude of only 7.5 (6 is the limit you can see with the eye and higher numbers are dimmer).

Before we talk about Kleopatra, let’s look at what makes an asteroid. Scientists have grouped their composition into three different basic types. The most common are the carbonaceous asteroids. These are rich in carbon and match the primordial composition of the early Solar System. The second most common are asteroids composed of silicates and they make up about 17% of the total population. These are usually found in the center of the belt, equidistant between Jupiter and Mars. Then there are the rare metal type asteroids made of iron and nickel. Less than 10% are metal asteroids. Some astronomers believe they come from the metallic core of an early planet that somehow broke apart, perhaps being hit by another object or being torn in two from the intense gravitational field of Jupiter. Metallic asteroids are usually very bright and are thought to be the source of the iron meteorites we find on Earth. Kleopatra is this type of an asteroid and therefore somewhat rare. Because it is metallic it can be easily imaged by radar from Earth, this being accomplished in 2000 by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. They definitely proved the object was truly bone shaped.

As with some larger asteroids, Kleopatra was discovered to have two small moons in 2008. Franck Marchis, found them using the large Keck Telescope on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. The outer one was named Alexhelios and the inner Cleoselene, after Cleopatra's children Alexander Helios and Cleopatra Selene. Both are less than six miles in diameter and orbit with periods of 2.3 and 1.2 days respectively. The moons may be smaller asteroids that were somehow snagged along the way, or, as some believe, broken fragments from the main body that spun off.

By using the orbit times of the moons and Newton’s law of gravity, the mass of Kleopatra has been determined to be roughly 5.4E tons. Knowing this and the volume of the body, the average density of Kleopatra is found to be 4.6 grams per cubic centimeter which is lower than our Earth at 5.5. Based on this, Kleopatra must be rather porous if we assume the metal making up the core of the Earth and Kleopatra are the same composition. Because of this, scientists suggest that poor Kleo is not as solid as it looks and and may be little more than a “pile of rubble”. Even though it has an oblong shape, Kleopatra is spinning quite fast. It takes only 5.4 hours for one rotation and if it were spinning any faster the two lobes would separate from each other.

According to the ESO’s website, the new images of Kleopatra and the insights they provide are only possible due to the advanced adaptive optics system in use on their Very Large Telescope located in the Atacama Desert in Chile. Such computer-controlled optics help to correct for distortions caused by the Earth’s atmosphere. At a distance of 200 million miles, looking at Kleopatra is like sighting at a golf ball 25 miles away.

Astronomer Marchis, who discovered the moons, is now at ESO and took the latest pictures. Very soon the ESO’s upcoming Extremely Large Telescope will be in operation and ideal for imaging asteroids. “I can’t wait to point the ELT at Kleopatra, to see if there are any more moons and refine their orbits to detect small changes,” said Marchis.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu

