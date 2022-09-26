Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New research on friction

When I taught Physics 151 at Great Basin College one of the easiest labs to set up analyzed the frictional force developed between two mating surfaces. The experiment consisted only of a small length of white shelving board propped up on one end by a couple of books and a test object such as a one-inch cube of steel sitting on the ramp.

As you increased the angle of the board with respect to the workbench the block would suddenly begin to slide, indicating the point where the static frictional force was overcome by the tug of gravity. For steel you needed an average angle of about 35 degrees before it would start to move and the tangent of this angle, about 0.7, yields the coefficient of static friction between the metal and the painted surface of the board.

A Teflon block slid at a much lower angle, typically 20 degrees, and a hard rubber stopper, borrowed from the chemistry lab next door, needed almost 45 degrees before it decided to yield. We performed this lab in the fifth week of class as we covered frictional forces in our lecture material and this gave the students a hands-on approach to the subject – something they could touch. Also, it secretly gave them a refresher in their trigonometry skills having to calculate the angle of the ramp from the height of the books and the length of the board.

As mentioned earlier, knowing the angle where the block just begins to inch forward allowed them to calculate coefficient of static friction between the surfaces and they were to compare their findings to accepted values, usually by looking them up on Wikipedia.

Just for the record, this number that physicists call the coefficient of static friction has a value somewhere between 0.15 and 1.0 and is different for various materials. As you could guess, the lab was over within a half hour and I would always let them go when finished to write up their reports. A short and simple lab is one that students remember the most.

Although friction is responsible for an estimated 25% of the world energy consumption, turning our fuels, whatever they may be into heat, not all friction is bad. You wouldn’t be able to stand or even walk if wasn’t for the frictional force gripping the soles of your shoes to the ground. Driving an automobile down the road would be impossible without some amount of static friction between the wheels and the pavement.

When you get stuck in mud it is because the coefficient of friction is too low to be able to move your car forward. Did you ever have the frightening experience of trying to turn your car on and icy wet road only to keep going straight ahead no matter how hard you turned the wheel? That would be our world without friction – good and bad at the same time.

Last week, in the Journal of Physics and Chemistry Letters, researchers at the University of Amsterdam announced a new technique they developed to understand how frictional forces prevent surfaces from sliding. The team, headed by Professors Daniel Bonn and Fredrick Brouwer used fluorescence microscopy and dedicated fluorescent molecules to identify how and when the friction at the contact points between two objects is overcome and initial movement begins.

In their paper: “Local Shearing Force Measurement during Frictional Sliding Using Fluorogenic Mechanophores,” they show that by mounting a polystyrene bead covered with rhodamine spirolactam, (an organic that emits light when under shearing force, the mechanophore), the actual onset of slip can be directly seen when the particles of the bead rubbing on a glass plate begin to illuminate. This allowed the team to visualize and quantify the microscopic shear force down to the roughness level, and establish how it evolves during the transition from the static to the moving state.

The researchers found, among other things, that just before sliding occurs, a slip wave propagates from the edge toward the center of the macroscopic contact area. As this wave moves, the in-plane stress builds up roughly linearly over time within the contact without sliding, until at a certain time macroscopic sliding accompanied by shrinkage of the area occurs when the shear stress exceeds a critical value.

The authors believe the research is useful, saying that putting such a time element into the friction equation may be useful in other areas of research such as stability of structures and understanding earthquake mechanisms.