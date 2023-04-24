You may recall Captain Kirk and his crew zipping around the galaxy at speeds faster than light, using warp engines fueled by antimatter. An amazing prophecy made in the 1960s that may be coming to fruition sometime in the upcoming decades, because although traveling faster than light is unlikely, antimatter is actually real. Every particle in the universe has an antimatter partner that can be used as an energy source.

In modern physics, antimatter is defined as a substance composed of the antiparticles of the corresponding entities found in "ordinary" matter. Antiparticles bind with each other to form this antimatter, just as ordinary particles bind to form normal matter. For example, a positron (the antiparticle of the electron) and an antiproton can form an anti-hydrogen atom. Such antimatter hydrogen atoms were first formed in 1995 by CERN of Switzerland, using their Low Energy Antiproton Ring.

Using today’s technology, large research centers such as Fermilab are capable of producing and capturing 20 grams of anti-matter particles per year (at a cost of $670 million) but the big problem is storing this material because it violently explodes when coming into contact with “normal” matter.

Antimatter is formed in natural processes like cosmic ray collisions and some types of radioactive decay. Also, microscopic amounts of antiparticles can be generated from large particle accelerators. An interesting observation by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, a space observatory used to perform gamma-ray astronomy from low Earth orbit, has detected beams of antimatter caused by lightning. It seems the electrical discharges act like enormous particle accelerators where the storms can emit high-energy electrons and positrons at the same time.

You can credit the mathematician Paul Dirac, inventor of the impulse function, for predicting their existence back in 1928 when he developed relativistic solutions to the Schrödinger wave equation for electrons. Although most scientists scoffed at the idea of an “anti-particle” they were actually found to exist by Carl Anderson in 1932 using a cloud chamber within a big magnet at Caltech, earning him a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1936, at the age of 31 – the youngest person to be so honored. These positive electrons were simply named positrons. It took about 20 more years until antiprotons, that is, protons with a negative charge, were discovered at University of California, Berkley in 1955. The following year anti-neutrons were also discovered.

Antimatter cannot be stored in a container made of ordinary matter because as mentioned above, antimatter reacts with any normal matter it touches, annihilating itself and an equal amount of the container. One gram of anti-matter, about a spoonful, would produce an explosion resulting in the release of 1.8E14 Joules, about the energy of a typical hydrogen bomb – certainly enough to flatten New York City.

The concept of holding anti-matter using a combination of electric and magnetic fields is fine for charged particles but how do you hold neutral anti-atoms? One suggestion uses highly focused laser beams in a magneto-optical trap under a high vacuum, but again, what happens when someone inadvertently shuts off the power? So far the record on holding anti-matter is by CERN scientists preserving antihydrogen for approximately 17 minutes.

Is there any use for anti-matter besides Scottie’s warp engines? Surprisingly yes. In medical imaging, positron emission tomography or PET is used for clinical oncology to visualize tumors, especially within the human brain where other techniques do not work. Antiprotons have also been shown to have the potential to treat certain cancers, in a similar method currently used by normal proton therapy.

Is antimatter common? Not really. There is strong evidence that the observable universe is composed almost entirely of ordinary matter, as opposed to an equal mixture of matter and antimatter. This asymmetry of matter and antimatter in the visible universe is one of the greatest unsolved problems in physics today. Perhaps God wanted it that way.

According to Science News, an article dated April 20, 2023 discusses the origin for the observation of Fermi bubbles of intense radiation, extending above and below our Milky Way galaxy formed from a jet of high-energy electrons and positrons, emitted by the supermassive black hole at the center. The discussion says that in the initial burst, most of the particles would have been launched along jets aimed perpendicular to the galaxy’s disk. As the particles interact with other galactic matter, they lose energy and cause the emission of different wavelengths of light.

Researchers Ilias Cholis of Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan, and Iason Krommydas of Rice University in Houston, analyzed positrons detected at the International Space Station and found an excess of positrons whose present-day energies could correspond to a burst of activity from the galactic center between 3 million and 10 million years ago, a time when the galaxy’s central black hole was thought to be much busier than it is today.

“It could be that just now, some of those positrons are hitting us,” says Cholis postulating on the positron surplus.