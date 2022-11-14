Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New thrusters to move spacecraft

Electric propulsion is a technique that uses an electromagnetic field to accelerate a propellant that generates thrust in order to propel a spacecraft forward or force a change in its direction. Space agencies have utilized electric propulsion technology for decades and there are many different types but have one basic mechanism. All rely on electrical fields to accelerate mass to a high velocity that is eventually blasted out of a nozzle, creating a resultant force from the conservation of momentum.

All future space explorations will depend on these thrusters and some will be used on the new Artemis Moon Mission scheduled for launch hopefully this week. Powered either by internal batteries or solar cells, there are many different types – each having their own important features.

One type of thruster that will be used on the unmanned moon mission is the Hall Effect Thruster that operates on propellants such as the gases xenon and krypton. Because ions have minuscule mass, they are able to accelerate their exhaust to speeds of up to 20 miles per second (about Mach 100). The push produced by a 10 kW thruster is only about the weight of one Twinkie. Although this seems rather puny, don’t forget in outer space there is no friction slowing things down and to tweak the spacecraft’s path at will, say for a mid-course correction, from a electrical control inside the spacecraft, is indispensable.

Another type of thruster, the MPD, uses the Lorentz force that arises from the interaction of a charged particle with a magnetic field, to generate thrust. Here, a gaseous material is ionized and fed into an acceleration chamber, where there exists a strong magnetic field. The particles are then propelled forward — literally squeezed out by this field through the exhaust chamber. Various propellants for this type include the rare gases such as xenon, but some thrusters can use hydrogen and even lithium. Adding the magnetic field raises the output particle velocity to 40 miles per second (Mach 200) and force to about half a pound – a box of Twinkies.

Although this thruster has enormous possibilities, using it say, as a main engine for human propulsion, for example on the six-month trip to Mars, instead of just simple mid-course corrections, requires the constant flow of hundreds of kilowatts. Unfortunately, there are just no spacecraft power systems (such as radioisotope thermoelectric generators and solar arrays) capable of producing that high a level of power.

Back in the early days, scientists looked at the possibility of using a nuclear reactor on board a spacecraft. A project to produce a space-going 600 kiloWatt reactor began in 1963 in the USSR to power a large communication satellite but it was eventually abandoned.

Another problem that occurs with any thruster is the degradation of metal electrodes due to the gases passing rapidly by them. Much like the erosion of a spark plug, the pointy cathodes that form the needed fields degrade over time because operating current densities in the plasma can reach as high as 100 Amperes per square centimeter even for small power versions. Replacing the parts to a space ship thruster may have to be tackled by the crew on a monthly basis and that may involve dangerous space walks unless designs can be incorporated that access the apparatus from inside the ship. A large quantity of thruster parts would also waste space in the ship’s stockroom – a location better served for precious water and food.

Last week, a Tohoku University researcher in Japan has increased the performance of a high-power electrode-less plasma thruster in a way that may move this technology forward with a big leap. In a paper published in Nature’s Scientific Reports, “Thirty Percent Conversion Efficiency from Radiofrequency Power to Thrust Energy in a Magnetic Nozzle Plasma Thruster”, Professor Kazunuri Takahashi explains a new method to extend the life of the thruster and increase the power savings by using radio frequency electric fields, to generate the plasma and force its position by magnetic fields.

In his circuit an antenna emits radio waves into a cylindrical chamber to create plasma, where a magnetic nozzle channels and accelerates the plasma to generate thrust. In addition, his device uses inexpensive argon gas instead of the costly xenon – saving millions of dollars if utilized on long voyages. The breakthrough came when Takahashi implemented a magnetic field with a cusp region that isolates the plasma from the walls of the device. By confining the plasma towards the central regions of the nozzle, frictional losses are reduced and power efficiency increased.

According to Takahashi, “This breakthrough opens the door to advances in high-power space transportation technology.”