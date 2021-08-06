Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New X-ray material – Hackmanite

We have an X-ray machine at American High Voltage. I had bought it back in the 1980s at one of those “going out of business” industrial sales back in New York and it has followed me across the country to Elko, first stopping for a decade in San Diego. Nobody wanted it at the auction because of the sign taped to the front panel that said “Tube bad”. A brand new X-ray generating tube with beryllium window cost us $3000 – and that was in 1980s dollars, definitely way before the days of Ebay where now you can get the same tube, or rather a Chinese knockoff, for less than $200.
You may wonder how a high voltage power supply company could use an X-ray machine and why we would squander a hefty sum on such a device? That’s easy to explain in one word: sales. It turns out we had a customer who was buying a certain module from a Silicon Valley competitor, and the promise was quite large. Because they were dissatisfied with the existing supplier and wanted to switch, they came to us, knowing from earlier deals that we could probably make the same thing but it had to be exactly and perfectly the same – down to every tiny specification.
To help out the situation, they could lend us one to test and take whatever data we needed so the one we supplied would operate the same as the other guy’s power supply. Because it was such a big order, they must have really hated doing business with those who obviously thought they were the only place in town and had some kind of monopoly on the trade.
When we got the competition’s product to test, I fired up the X-ray machine taking photos of all three views of the internal mechanism within their product onto large size Polaroid 57 film packs. Figuring all is fair in business and not staying within the guidelines of returning a fully operable device, we were able to deduce the exact topology that was used in their product. To this day, over forty years later, we are still in production of the same product, bringing money into Elko and providing employment for the people of our city. The old X-ray machine really paid off, high priced tube notwithstanding.
Unfortunately, it is impossible to buy Polaroid film anymore, an obvious consequence of the digital photo revolution. No matter, there are digital screens one can use to accomplish the same in real-time. In addition, a new discovery last week on the interaction of X-rays and the mineral hackmanite may just help make the recording of images easier.
In a paper published by researchers at the University of Turku, third largest in Finland, the image formed when X-rays hit a thin layer of the mineral make certain changes in the electronic structure and can actually record images. The effect, unlike photographic film, is reversible with applied heat. Principle investigator Sami Vuori provided photos of the material before and after X-ray exposure in the July issue of Advanced Optical Materials where it can be seen that the impinging beam causes a discoloration in thin slices of the exotic mineral.
Geologists reading this may know of the strange properties of hackmanite. Basically, it is a version of sodalite, having the composition Na8Al6Si6O24Cl2, it is a mineral that exhibits a high level of tenebrescence, that is a reversible photochromism, or the ability to change colors when exposed to ordinary light. Sometimes materials that offer tenebrescence are used in self–darkening sunglasses (transition-lenses).
Some hackmanite, especially that from Afghanistan, starts off creamy white when freshly mined but develops a beautiful violet color after exposure to light. Because the process involves promoting electrons to higher energy levels and moving them out of their normal spatial regions, the formation of f-centers, from the German word “farben” for color, indicates that the process is sensitive to the wavelengths used.
Online sources say the effect is more pronounced when ultraviolet light is used, particularly shortwave. The effect is akin to finding an old bottle out in the desert that has been changed to purple from decades of sunlight. Somehow in the process the color change results from the interaction of the light onto the sulfur ions. The effect can be modified by the temperature of the material.
According to the team, when X-rays hit the hackmanite, the effect is nearly the same such that the history of the beam intensity and position may be recorded. This brings up the suggestion that hackmanite may be employed for possible personal protection X-ray exposure meters that record the dosage and can be reset and used again after reading.