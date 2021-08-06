Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: New X-ray material – Hackmanite

We have an X-ray machine at American High Voltage. I had bought it back in the 1980s at one of those “going out of business” industrial sales back in New York and it has followed me across the country to Elko, first stopping for a decade in San Diego. Nobody wanted it at the auction because of the sign taped to the front panel that said “Tube bad”. A brand new X-ray generating tube with beryllium window cost us $3000 – and that was in 1980s dollars, definitely way before the days of Ebay where now you can get the same tube, or rather a Chinese knockoff, for less than $200.

You may wonder how a high voltage power supply company could use an X-ray machine and why we would squander a hefty sum on such a device? That’s easy to explain in one word: sales. It turns out we had a customer who was buying a certain module from a Silicon Valley competitor, and the promise was quite large. Because they were dissatisfied with the existing supplier and wanted to switch, they came to us, knowing from earlier deals that we could probably make the same thing but it had to be exactly and perfectly the same – down to every tiny specification.