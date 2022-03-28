Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Philo’s fusor

As gasoline prices across the United States soar to new heights and electricity prices poised to jump as well, it’s becoming quite obvious that fossil fuels are probably not on the long list of energy sources for our country. Although some countries in the world, such as France, utilize nuclear power for their energy needs, here nuclear power currently provides about 20 percent of U.S. electricity and it does this carbon-free, meaning no greenhouse gases are generated in the process. Yet, you should notice that very few in Washington would even stick their necks out to suggest we look to increase this number.

The other nuclear process, fusion, may soon come to our rescue. The dream of harnessing nuclear fusion for endless power generation is still going strong although you don’t hear about it in the news as much. Fusion does not rely on dangerous materials such as uranium or plutonium. It offers a clean and abundant supply of power for centuries to come because it is the process that powers our Sun and the fuel supply can be made from ordinary water. We are starting to see some breakthroughs in this area. Recently, several companies and research labs have made announcements that should be listed.

Last week the company Tokamak Energy announced that its spherical ST-40 Tokamak reactor reached the 100 million Celsius threshold for commercially viable nuclear fusion. They are a private company and propose to sell fusion reactors in the future to nations wanting to have their electricity generated with fusion power.

A few weeks prior, the experimental Joint European Torus (JET) doubled the amount of energy made from fusing atoms together at their facility near Oxford. In order to break this record, they used a fuel made of equal parts tritium and deuterium that join together, releasing energy in the process. Under heat and pressure the isotopes can form alpha particles, the nucleus of a helium atom.

The experiment produced 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds, calculating out to 11 megawatts of power, equivalent to heating up a 55 gallon drum of water to boiling in a few seconds. They say that if nuclear fusion can be successfully recreated on Earth as it is in the stars, it holds out the potential of virtually unlimited supplies of green energy almost forever.

You may recall from your chemistry class that atomic fusion can take place when nuclei approach to a distance where the nuclear force can pull them together into a single and larger atom. All of the low atomic number elements, up to iron, have formed by this building-up process in the centers of stars. The calcium in your bones and the carbon in your DNA point to the fact that you are indeed composed of stardust. Yes, this would make Hoagy Carmichael happy if he knew.

Although fusion gives off energy when new atoms form, you would think it could proceed forward uninhibited but this is not the case. Opposing this close squeezing together are the positive charges in the nuclei which push and hold them apart due to the electrostatic force and the rule that like charges repel. In order be successful at nuclear fusion, the nuclei must have initial energy great enough to allow them to overcome this Coulomb barrier. Because of this it makes sense to try to fuse together atoms that only contain one proton, such as hydrogen, to see if that can be made to work. That is why all of the experiments dealing with fusion use the isotopes of hydrogen such as deuterium with one neutron, and tritium with two. It takes about 4,000 volts to accelerate such nuclei into doing this.

That was the idea pioneered by Philo Farnsworth in the 1950s when he invented the “Fusor” – a device to extract energy from this process. Already famous from his invention of electronic television, Farnsworth had extensive experience pushing electrons around inside of sealed vacuum tubes. Getting hydrogen ions to behave the same was his goal and getting them to unite while giving off energy was his dream.

He did all of this beginning work at the Farnsworth Television labs where he worked. In 1949, ITT, a rival of RCA, purchased his company and asked him to keep working on the project. By the mid-1960s ITT could see that this was an uphill battle and virtually pulled the plug on his Fusor funding. Even the Atomic Energy Committee, then in charge of fusion research in the United States decided to concentrate on larger Tokamak designs and declined to offer any help to Farnsworth.

Recently, the Farnsworth Fusor has gained popularity among amateurs, who choose them as home projects because of their relatively low cost and ease of construction and exciting promises of fusion power. You can find many YouTube videos online that show Fusors in action – displaying a purple glow as the hydrogen isotopes become ionized within their glass sealed vessels. Some even show detected neutrons, a positive criteria for actual fusion to occur. Unfortunately, all setups incorporate a high voltage power supply driving the operation and yield a negative gain of energy. A true Fusor reaction as envisioned by Farnsworth would be self-sustaining and give off a net gain in power.

But, someday your electric truck will be charged in your garage from your electric company with fusion power.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

