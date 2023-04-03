Most people would say that green plants growing inside by the window are a source of pleasure. They bring nature inside to refresh our atmosphere with the smell of earthy flower pot moisture, trading our CO2 for their oxygen. It’s one of those little arrangements where everyone walks away happy. But, as you will learn, there may be a bigger benefit in store for humans.

Just last week, a paper written by University of Victoria, BC Canada researchers, entitled “Spontaneous Generation of Exogenous Hydrogen Peroxide by Plants” (March 1, 2023), detailed the important roles indoor plants play in maintaining local air quality with the spontaneous production of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) micro-droplets in their vicinity. They claim that a plant-filled home could actually help protect you from disease, including COVID-19, and suggest their results have potential major implications for the role of plant-mediated atmospheric cleansing with regards to urban and indoor air quality.

As my dad told me once, when you get a cut and apply hydrogen peroxide, each bubble that forms means a germ has been killed. That soothing paternal advice was not far removed from the patent logic within because the release of oxygen requires a nucleus of action, a catalyst, most often provided by a pathogenic bacteria cell or other cells or specks of foreign matter within the wound. When released into the atmosphere, droplets of H2O2 act as a reservoir for hydroxyl radicals in addition to being oxidants of biological contaminants.

Within the paper the researchers show that hydrogen peroxide is formed when water is transpired by the plant and that surprisingly, all plants are likely contributing to local, and thus global H2O2 production by the very action of photosynthesis.

Their experimental setup was as straightforward as a high school science fair project and is shown in the figure below. Placing several plant species in a closed container they examined the impacts of light intensity, humidity, distance from the leaf surface, and species on the resultant concentration of produced H2O2 using commercial peroxide test strips and potassium titanium oxalate titrations. Data they recorded from the transpiring Saintpaulia ionantha indicated a peak in H2O2 concentrations of up to 5 ppm after 2 hours from the start of the experiment. In an attempt to pinpoint the source of emanation, the test strips were located at 0, 10 and 40 cm from the end of leaf surfaces. A chart in their paper shows a sharp decrease in H2O2 concentration after 2 hours, suggesting that the generated H2O2 is reduced back to H2O via breaking of the weak peroxide bond, perhaps by photochemical reactions.

The result was that no peroxide was observed in controls with no plant present nor with a plant but no light source. They concluded that the observed H2O2 is generated via transpired water vapor that condenses in proximity to the leaf surfaces or on nearby surfaces and that plants produce hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) during photosynthesis which "contributes to atmospheric cleansing," (per the report).

In a 2019 paper by Jae Kyoo Lee, hydrogen peroxide generation could possibly be formed through spontaneous oxidation of water by strong local electric fields. This could happen at the water-air interface of microdroplets as they leave the stomata. Several factors unique to microdroplets may be responsible for this proposed mechanism where an electric field generates hydroxyl radicals from OH−, which recombine into H2O2. According to that work (Lee), each microdroplet has a strong electric field, on the order of a billion volts per meter at the interface, and this electric field strength is enough to ionize hydroxide ions to form hydroxyl radicals.

That line of reasoning was bolstered by the observation of higher efficiency of H2O2 production for tinier microdroplets. When the water droplet is smaller the increased curvature induces more charges to accumulate at the surface, and thereby increases the electric field strength.

Kristian Dubrawski, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, at UofVic, is quoted as saying: “This is a very good proof-of-concept study on whether plants can help disinfect air" as one of the study's co-authors. "Indoor plants could contribute to deactivation of pathogenic bacteria and viruses, such as airborne COVID-19 in homes and workplaces."

The amount of hydrogen peroxide produced varied by species and type of plant, likely due to differing rates of photosynthesis and transpiration although the report only mentioned the Saintpaulia ionantha (African violet) on which numerical data was taken.