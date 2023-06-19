We continue our examination of the rare-earth elements this week by taking a look at the grand-daddy of all, the one who gives the periodic table row its name – lanthanum. Although it is described as a “rare-earth”, it is actually three times as common as lead in the Earth’s crust, but deposits containing economically usable lanthanum concentrations are less common. Like cerium, the element naturally occurs in bastnaesite and monazite at levels up to 25% although extraction is somewhat difficult, requiring ion-exchange separation techniques. So if it’s more common than lead, why don’t we hear of lanthanum as often?

Having the atomic number 57 and chemical symbol La, lanthanum is finding many new uses in areas such as IR fiber-optics, EV batteries and hydrogen storage media. A silvery-white metal that tarnishes quickly in air, a quarter-sized sample of lanthanum will corrode completely in a year as its oxide spalls off like iron rust. Because of this, lanthanum compounds and alloys are used more than the pure metal itself. Its name, derived from Greek, means to “lie hidden” because it was often confused with the metal cerium as we will soon see.

In 1751, the Swedish mineralogist Axel Fredrik Cronstedt had a banner year. Not only did he discover the element nickel, but in one of his trips to the mine at Bastnas, originally worked for copper since 1692, he discovered a heavy mineral that was later named cerite by William Hisinger and Jacob Berzelius in 1804. The clove-colored ore was found to be a complex silicate and a source of cerium, having the composition: (Ce,La,Ca)9(Mg,Fe)(SiO4) 6(SiO 3OH)(OH)3. But, as mentioned earlier, the extracted cerium oxide had lanthanum mixed into it. By 1843, available cerium oxide was shown to be a mixture of many other oxides by the Swedish surgeon and chemist Carl Gustaf Mosander. He separated out two other oxides which he named lanthana and didymia. Although he didn't realize it, didymia too was a mixture, and in 1885 it was separated into praseodymium and neodymium – two other elements. Because of these many admixtures, relatively pure lanthanum metal wasn’t available commercially until 1923. Today, pure lanthanum can be produced by electrolysis of a molten mixture of anhydrous LaCl3 with NaCl at elevated temperatures.

The first historical application of lanthanum was in the construction of a gas lantern mantle. Carl Welsbach manufactured the woven product coated with the oxide which he patented in 1886. Unfortunately, the original design gave a green-tinted light and was not very successful. Nowadays, the element finds extensive use in nickel–metal hydride batteries. For example, a Toyota Prius hybrid car on the road carries with it about 33 pounds of lanthanum where the nitrate, as electrolyte additive, is introduced to stabilize the surface of lithium anode and improve charging efficiency.

An alloy of lanthanum with nickel was investigated by Philips Research Laboratories in the 1970s as a method to store hydrogen gas (that was during the first gasoline shortage in the U.S.). The molecular hydrogen dissociates at the surface and intercalates into the metal matrix during absorption and two H atoms recombine to H2 during desorption. Thus, hydrogen atoms are located on the interstitial sites of the LaNi metal lattice. LaNi5 is particularly promising due to its ability to absorb and desorb hydrogen quickly within normal temperatures and pressure ranges for automobile engines. In addition, it can be filled and emptied many times without any noticeable decrease in capacity or performance. If, an accident occurs, the canister containing the beads of alloy would just slowly out-gas the hydrogen – unlike an explosive high-pressure cylinder tank. However, at this point hydrogen in the alloy LaNi5H6 only has a mass density of 2% meaning that the vast majority of the system’s weight and volume is made up of La and Ni. Look for advancement in this area within the next five years.

In the early 1930s, G. Morey of the Geophysical laboratory of Washington developed some new optical glass using lanthanum. This allowed the development of high-index of refraction material with low-dispersion (spreading of colors). Many expensive optical systems nowadays use such rare-earth based lenses. Also, lanthanum hexaboride crystals are finding use as cathodes (electron emitters) because of their low work function values (about 2.5 volts) which puts them about ten times "brighter" than tungsten types. Such cathodes find use in electron microscopes, microwave tubes, electron lithography, electron beam welding, X-ray tubes, and thrusters for spacecraft, to name a few.

Every time you strike a lighter to produce a spark, the coarse iron wheel rubs against the “flint” made of mischmetal which contains between 25% to 45% lanthanum, depending on manufacturer. Strangely, small amounts of lanthanum are present in many swimming pool products to remove the phosphates in the water that feed algae.

More on the rare-earths in the weeks to come.