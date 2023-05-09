When I taught CHEM 121 at Great Basin College, the class you would select if going for a science major, it was fun discussing the elements found in the periodic chart. During class I would “pull down” the roll-up chart for the class to see. It was an old chart, probably leftover from the founding of the school and it didn’t have some of the newer discovered and named elements such as tennessine (117), named after Tennessee, and meitnerium (109) named after Lise Meitner, the second element named after a woman.

Some of the old “legacy” elements such as carbon, oxygen, hydrogen stood out because they have only one letter for their chemical symbol and students noticed that. Today we will look at yttrium, a one-letter element from the chart as well.

Although known for 200 years, the element yttrium (Y) is rapidly finding new uses in our modern world such as improving lithium batteries for EVs, high temperature super conductors, and even in cancer-fighting drugs. It’s a good bet you are using yttrium-enhanced white LED bulbs scattered around your home as replacements for the incandescent lamps the government says we aren’t allowed to own.

Some chemists classify yttrium a “rare-earth element” and group it with the lanthanide series although it is quite a distance from that row of the periodic table. Still, it is a rare element and has an interesting history of discovery which I will tell.

In 1787, part-time chemist Carl Axel Arrhenius visited a feldspar mine in the village of Ytterby on the island of Resarön, Sweden. There he found an unusually heavy dark mineral, later called "Schwerstein" or "heavy rock." Hoping it was tungsten, the mineral specimen was sent to the chemist Johan Gadolin at the University of Åbo for chemical analysis.

In 1794 after a long investigation, the university reported that approximately 38% of the sample was a previously unknown "earth" material; the idea of an “element” had not yet been established. The compound that was isolated from the sample was actually yttrium(III) oxide – the first rare earth so found.

It wasn’t until 1828 when the German chemist of organic fame, Friedrich Wöhler, isolated the silvery-white metal by reacting the volatile chloride with potassium. By 1843, Carl Mosander, another Swede, found that samples of impure yttrium oxide contained two oxides of other yet-to-be-discovered elements, terbium and erbium. These strange minerals from Ytterby were quite incestuous indeed!

Today, yttrium is found in most rare-earth minerals and in some uranium ores. About 31 ppm of the Earth's crust is yttrium, making it the 28th most abundant element, 400 times more common than silver! Lunar rock samples collected during the American Apollo Space Program have a relatively high content of yttrium. Strangely, yttrium can be found in most edible plants with concentrations up to 100 ppm, cabbage having the largest amount as it goes.

Up until the 1990s the main source of yttrium was the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine in California where bastnasite was mined, which is an ore that contains lanthanum and cerium as well. The mine was closed due to toxic spills but may be now open.

At this point China produces most of the world's supply of yttrium (99%) from its weathered clay ore deposits in the southern Provinces — primarily Fujian, Guangdong and Jiangxi. Some deposits of monazite, which as mostly phosphates, are found in India and Brazil and they supply some yttrium as well. World production of yttrium oxide, almost entirely from China in 2018, was estimated to be between 5,000 and 7,000 tons.

As said earlier, yttrium and its compounds have many uses. Major applications include Yttrium aluminum garnet (YAG) doped laser rods, yttrium iron garnet (YIG) electronic components for microwave filters, radars, and communications. Also it is a gem stabilizer, especially in cubic zirconia for use in jewelry and oxygen sensors. In 1986 the world’s first high temperature superconductor that could work in liquid nitrogen (77 Kelvin) instead of liquid helium was created from yttrium having the composition of Y1.2Ba0.8CuO4.

Yttrium compounds are also used as a catalyst for ethylene polymerization. As a metal, yttrium is used on the electrode points of some high-performance spark plugs where its resistance to fouling is an advantage. In the realm of outdoor camping, the gas mantle used in Coleman lanterns now utilizes yttrium oxide replacing the radioactive thorium compound that that was once used.

Having a high melting point, yttrium oxide is used in some ceramic and glass to impart shock resistance and add low thermal expansion properties. In addition, these same properties make such glass useful in expensive field camera lenses. The medical industry uses the artificially made Y-90, (with half-life of 64 hours), for the treatment of various cancers. This works by adhering to monoclonal antibodies that in turn bind to cancer cells and kill them via the intense Beta-radiation from the isotope.

Those using lithium iron phosphate batteries that include solar lighting, E-cigarettes, flashlights, R/C models, and portable power tools, will see longer battery life when yttrium is used in the cell cathode. Such electrode chemistry allows for higher charging rates as well.

One last interesting application of yttrium has been discovered by Professor Mas Subramanian at Oregon State University. He found that when yttrium is combined with indium and manganese, an intensely blue, non-toxic, inert, fade-resistant pigment, YInMn Blue dye was created. The first new blue pigment discovered in over 200 years!