Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Russian polywater hoax

Back in 2009 I started an article on the Polywater fiasco but never really got around to finishing it. Now that Russia is in the news these days, I pulled up the old file and thought maybe it’s time to detail the story of bad science running amok.

Consider it, if you will, along with the likes of the Cardiff Giant, N-Rays, and powering our homes with cold fusion; the entire episode can be condensed to a great example of “the science of things that ain’t so” and it goes something like this: In 1961, the Soviet physicist Nikolai Fedyakin was employed at the Technological Institute of Kostroma, Russia, an old city on the Volga River 200 miles northeast of Moscow. While thousands of Soviet scientists were busy working on the exciting race to the Moon against America, Fedyakin spent his day studying and recording the properties of plain ordinary water.

Originally his work began testing the old observation made a century earlier by William Thomson, better known today as Lord Kelvin, who found that individual water droplets evaporate faster from a flat surface than water in a bowl. This discovery, if true, could have important manufacturing benefits to it especially in the area of surface preparation such as painting. The effect had long been explained over the years as due to the curvature of the surface near the edges having fewer neighboring molecules hence less attractive forces holding the atoms in.

There was some previous research along this line. In the 1920s, the Johns Hopkins chemist Walter A. Patrick, inventor of the desiccant silica gel, noticed that sometimes when his gel was used to soak up water and the solution evaporated away, some of the water inexplicably lingered behind. One of his graduate students, Russian immigrant Leon Shershefsky, wrote his dissertation in 1926 on a related phenomenon that intrigued Fedyakin: When he trapped tiny amounts of water in glass tubes, it too was more resistant to evaporation than it should have been. Could there be another phase of water as yet undiscovered?

Looking at this a little closer, Fedyakin placed drops of purified water in small tubes of different shapes. In one experiment he condensed water vapor in a glass tube the diameter of a human hair, much like that of the bore of a thermometer. He then sealed it at both ends and stored it upright. When he examined the contents of the tube a few weeks later under a microscope, he noticed that the column of liquid became separated like vinegar and oil. Somehow the pure water dissociated into two individual immiscible components.

Repeating the process over and over again, Fedyakin managed to collect a minuscule bead of the strange material upon which he experimented and found the new form of water had a higher boiling point, of 400 F and a lower freezing point, lower than -40 F. It also had much higher viscosity than ordinary water, something like pancake syrup. Further experiments revealed that it was 40 percent denser than your normal water as well.

News of the discovery eventually made its way up to Boris V. Deryagin, internationally renowned director of the Institute of Physical Chemistry in Moscow. Inviting Fedyakin to his lab, he took over the promising research, publishing 10 articles about the “new” water in the space of two years. In 1966, Deryagin, was finally allowed by the Soviet authorities to speak at a conference at the University of Nottingham in England about the new discovery. Soon, labs in America and Europe were full of graduate students carefully distilling their own dew-drop amounts and running thoughtful experiments on the exciting substance.

By June 1969, a paper published in the prestigious Science by spectroscopist Ellis R. Lippincott and others said that by using infrared and Ramen spectroscopy, they found the material was a true “high polymer” consisting of chains of H2O monomer units, and suggested it had the basis of a plastic. In their paper they coined the name: polywater.

Soon many of the world’s most celebrated scientists chorused: “this is the most important physical-chemical discovery of the century.” But since we were in the middle of a Cold War back then the Soviet origins of the discovery didn’t help matters. Even the Wall Street Journal said in a June 30, 1969, story that the “Pentagon was “bankrolling efforts to push U.S. polywater technology ahead of the Soviet Union’s.” Thank heavens America was catching up! Kurt Vonnegut had published a story a few years earlier about a dangerous form of Ice-9 in his book “Cat’s Cradle” that was suppose to spread around the world like a virus.

But after a while science wins out. Polywater could be produced only by condensation in extremely thin capillary tubes, making study very hard. This unfortunately delayed the emergence of the boring, bitter truth: that polywater was nothing more than a solution of impurities. In the end, when challenged by critics to let impartial researchers analyze his polywater with more sophisticated equipment, the Russian scientist Deryagin turned over 25 tiny samples of the substance to the West. The results showed that Deryagin’s polywater was badly tainted by atoms of silica that dissolved from the tubular walls as well as organic compounds, including lipids and phospholipids, which are ingredients of human perspiration. These contaminates caused on a microscopic level all of the anomalous effects attributed to the strange polywater.

Perhaps the New York Times summed it up best in their headline of September 27, 1970: “Mystery Solved: Russian’s Test Samples Contained Sweat”.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

