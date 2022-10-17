Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Smelling video games

Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that employs physical body tracking and 3D goggle displays to give the user an immersive feel in a computer created world. Applications include video games, education, and business. Imagine a surgeon broadcasting to thousands of students at the same time using VR teaching the complexities of an appendectomy. Or, perhaps attending a conference using VR without leaving the comforts of your living room.

Typical virtual reality systems today use either VR headsets or multi-projected environments to generate realistic images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a user's physical presence in the location as the origin of the broadcast. A person using VR equipment is able to look around the “fabricated world,” move around within it, and interact with objects set in the display. Most common VR headsets consist of tiny displays with screens mounted directly in front of the eyes, incorporating both auditory and video feedback, further enhancing the sense of participation. Now, a newly invented odor machine, the so-called olfactometer, makes it possible to smell your environment in VR as well.

An interdisciplinary research group at both Stockholm University and Malmö University has now constructed a scent machine that can be controlled by a gaming computer. The research, funded by the Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation, was included in the soon-to-be published January 2023 issue of the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies.

The discussion of the device from the university website, has the following comment by Professor Jonas Olofsson, research team leader: “For those who, for example, lost their sense of smell after COVID-19 or for other reasons, the new technology can mean an opportunity to regain their sense of smell with the help of game-based training.” Smell training is a method recommended by doctors for those who lose their sense of smell after colds and other viruses the site says but according to Olofsson, many people stop training because it becomes too boring. According to researchers, the new technology is presented in the form of a VR game complete with movement where the participant journeys around in a virtual wine cellar, picking up virtual wine glasses containing different types of wine, guessing the blends from their aroma.

The combination of sight and smell is not new. During the screening of the film "Lilac Time" in 1929 at the Fenway Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, the manager poured a pint of lilac perfume into the plenum chamber of the theatre's ventilation system so that the audience would smell lilac when the film's title appeared. It was a huge hit. On a larger scale, the movie "Scent of Mystery" (1960) incorporated a system that released odor throughout the movie theater during the film so that the viewer could "smell" what was happening in the movie.

Invented by Hans Laube, the process injected 30 odors into a movie theater's seats when triggered by the film's soundtrack. Unfortunately, the bold experiment never really caught on because it would take a great deal of time to clear one scent from another. Because the human nose has a difficult time transitioning between smells, it takes tens of minutes until the molecules that triggered one smell are completely cleared from the nose. As theatergoers found out, the releasing of large volumes of scent would mix and become muddled together.

Always the experimenter, Walt Disney was actually the first filmmaker to explore the idea of including scents with his 1940 musical film "Fantasia," but eventually decided against this for cost reasons. However, in Disney's Animal Kingdom when guests watch the 3-D movie "It's Tough to Be a Bug," an unpleasant odor is released when a stink bug is seen on-screen.

The Stockholm University olfactometer consists of four different valves each connected to a channel and in the middle there is a fan sucking the air into a tube. With the help of a computer, the player can control the four channels so that they open to different degrees and provide different mixtures of scent that can mimic the complexity of a real wine glass. The game has different levels of difficulty and the user gets points if the guess of wine is correct. Perhaps they also get a bottle of wine as well.

“The sense of smell enables us to appreciate foods and drinks, it warns us of dangerous chemicals, and it makes our environments more enjoyable. However, olfaction is one of our least explored sensory systems. Together with my colleagues, I have found that olfactory deficits might be an early indication of a developing dementia disorder. Thus, olfactory testing might be used as a diagnostic tool in the future. Our goal is to develop methods for training the aging brain with odors in order to strengthen the perceptual and cognitive abilities of the brain,” says Olofsson.