Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Snoopy to fly on Artemis 1 mission

NASA is getting ready to give it another try. After the space agency’s Artemis 1 rocket failed to launch August 29th, it just announced that September 27th is the next launch date window for its journey around the moon mission. Although there will be no crew on board and most of the flight will be controlled by on-board computers, sitting comfortably inside a small niche will be the well-known household comic character dog from Peanuts, Snoopy, who will play his part in the mission.

According to the space agency it has a 70 minute window to attempt a launch on that day opening at 11:37 a.m. ET if the weather hopefully cooperates. Remember this is hurricane season and anything can brew up in the Caribbean in the next week. You may recall that the first stab at a launch had to be scrubbed due to engine concerns, and when NASA tried for the second launch a few days later, it experienced a hydrogen fuel cooling leak. If it’s a no-go on the 27th the next launch date is scheduled for October 2nd.

NASA is counting on its new Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket to shoot Artemis I beyond the moon, travel over 280,000 miles away from Earth and safely return. Sitting in the seats as if to “pilot” the craft will be astronaut-like mannequins along with Snoopy and Shaun the Sheep – a character from a Britain television series (and a spin-off from Wallace and Gromit). Each has a job to do.

Because Orion is a brand-new spaceship, nobody really knows what forces and accelerations will be placed on future inhabitants in the cockpit. Sure, you can simulate with all of the computer models but NASA is not taking any chances this time. To monitor the ride they have equipped the three astronaut-like plastic figurines with sensors to provide key data on what the crew members may experience during a trip to the Moon.

The first mannequin, called "Captain Moonikin Campos," is named after Arturo Campos, a NASA engineer during the 1960s Apollo Program, and he will occupy the commander's seat inside Orion. His form is equipped with two radiation sensors that will detect cosmic rays during the journey which were so severe in the Apollo flights that the astronauts traveling saw flashes of lights in their closed eyes hampering their much needed sleep periods. Moonikin Campos will wear the Orion Crew Survival System suit, which future astronauts will wear during launch, entry, and other dynamic phases of their missions. His seat also has sensors to record data on acceleration and vibration during the mission.

Sitting alongside “commander” Campos are two additional smaller plastic “bodies” in the shape of torsos named Helga and Zohar, who will take part in the Matroshka AstroRad Radiation Experiment, in which NASA, together with the German Aerospace Center and the Israel Space Agency, will measure radiation exposure during the mission. The Zohar shape will be shielded with the Astrorad radiation vest equipped with sensors to determine radiation risks but, as a control, Helga will not.

Because, from a medical viewpoint, it is thought women may be more susceptible to the harmful effects of ionizing radiation than men, these devices will measure the radiation exposure as a function of body location, with both passive and active dosimeters distributed at regions of sensitive tissues. The test is will gauge the effectiveness of the special vest in protecting one’s sensitive organs, much like a dentist's X-Ray blanket, from the interception of outer space high energy particles. This data will come in handy when protecting astronauts on much longer voyages such as the 500-day mission to Mars scheduled for 2033.

But why is Snoopy hitching a ride?

Snoopy has a long relationship with NASA, starting in May 1969 when Apollo 10 astronauts Gene Cernan, John Young and Thomas Stafford traveled all the way to the Moon to check out a lunar landing attempt. Although they did not land their craft, the mission required the lunar module to skim the Moon's surface to within 50,000 feet and "snoop around," leading the crew to name the lunar module "Snoopy." The Apollo command module was labeled "Charlie Brown" after Snoopy’s loyal owner. You may recall the iconic comic strip that was published with Snoopy as the “First beagle on the Moon”.

The famous Peanuts character will be outfitted in a custom orange flight suit complete with gloves, boots, and a NASA patch and act as a zero-gravity indicator. In previous flights such indicators were a small item carried aboard the spacecraft to give a visual indicator of when the capsule reaches the weightlessness of microgravity. Will Snoopy actually fly around inside the cabin?

A pen nib used by cartoonist Charles Schulz, Snoopy’s creator, will go as well. Schulz passed away in 2000, but the museum that carries on his legacy provided the nib, which will be wrapped in a space-themed comic strip. In addition, LEGO figures, tree seeds, and some Apollo 11 artifacts will be among the other items carried aboard the flight.