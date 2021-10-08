Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Switched reluctance electric motors for new automobiles

For the last two weeks I predicted that sometime in the near future you will buy an electric vehicle because that’s all there will be available and it would be good to learn the different types of motors that power these cars of the future. Just like people back in the 1900s had to learn the words: “gasoline” and “carburetor” (they really never existed before that time), you too will learn about SR motors because they are destined to be a big part of this revolution.

As a case in point, this week GM made the announcement they plan to launch 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, more than two-thirds of which will be available in North America. The vehicles will span GM's entire brand portfolio, including Cadillac, Buick, GMC, and Chevrolet. They are going to position themselves to be the largest manufacturer of electric cars and trucks in the United States. By 2035, only a short 14 years away, there may only be one or two gas pumps at Maverick when you drive up and perhaps one Diesel pump -- the rest will be electric charging pedestals.