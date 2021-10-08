Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Switched reluctance electric motors for new automobiles

For the last two weeks I predicted that sometime in the near future you will buy an electric vehicle because that’s all there will be available and it would be good to learn the different types of motors that power these cars of the future. Just like people back in the 1900s had to learn the words: “gasoline” and “carburetor” (they really never existed before that time), you too will learn about SR motors because they are destined to be a big part of this revolution.
As a case in point, this week GM made the announcement they plan to launch 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, more than two-thirds of which will be available in North America. The vehicles will span GM's entire brand portfolio, including Cadillac, Buick, GMC, and Chevrolet. They are going to position themselves to be the largest manufacturer of electric cars and trucks in the United States. By 2035, only a short 14 years away, there may only be one or two gas pumps at Maverick when you drive up and perhaps one Diesel pump -- the rest will be electric charging pedestals.
To understand how a switched reluctance motor operates is not too hard if you have ever seen a solenoid valve work. These are the devices that control water flow in outside water sprinklers and work with an electric current. When the system is energized, an electromagnet pulls a small plunger made of iron into its center. This opens a flapper valve allowing water to flow. Likewise, the clunk you hear from a running washing machine is the opening or closing of internal solenoid valves when it adjusts the hot and cold water flow from the supply line. It is the pulling of the iron core piece that utilizes the principle of magnetic reluctance to make mechanical movement from an electric current.
Sometimes magnetic reluctance can be described as anything that opposes the path of a magnetic loop. Electrical engineers say that magnetic reluctance is something akin to electrical resistance. Whereas Ohm’s Law relates to the flow of current due to a potential, Hopkinson’s Law is the magnetic equivalent. The term reluctance as a parameter dealing with magnetism was first coined by Oliver Heaviside, an English scientist in 1888, the same year Tesla patented his motors.
We have all seen and maybe have made electromagnets with a bunch of wire wound on an iron nail and powered from a battery. When energized, small iron filings can be picked up by the end because the electromagnet turns each particle of iron filing into a tiny magnet itself with opposite poles facing each other, forcing the attraction. This is magnetic reluctance in operation because as we all know, a feature of magnetic fields is that opposite poles attract. Air, having a high reluctance, does not move to a magnetic pole. Iron has low reluctance and moves to the point of higher field, hence the attraction.
Looking at Nikola Tesla’s patent drawing, one can see the inside two pole iron rotors surrounded by a stationary assembly of eight coils. Because the rotor is made up of just iron laminations, and does not contain any copper, it spins just on the coil’s attraction to the metal. To supply each coil in line with a current was not any easy task for poor Nikola and as you can see he used the output of a multi-phase generator to achieve this drive. Nevertheless, the motor spins because each coil gets its turn in line to attract the spinning rotor.
Switched reluctance motors can deliver high power in small sizes and are especially suited for automobile propulsion. Because there is always a piece of iron ready to be pulled to a coil, they can provide high torque even when starting from zero, a great advantage when the light turns green and there is a line of cars behind you. A three phase induction motor has nearly zero torque when stopped.
So why weren’t switched reluctance motors popular throughout the last century? That’s easy. There was virtually no way to energize them. It was the advent of new powerful semiconductors that have made controlling SR motors possible. Only in the last decade have we seen great strides in silicon carbide transistor technology that can provide the required current to the stator coils.
In the Tesla 3 model, a new SRM design a lithium battery arrangement supplies 400 volts to the motor. For 500 horsepower, the battery has to switch over 1,000 Amperes into the stator coils. Using ultra-high purity copper still leads to heating losses within the motor structure and liquid cooling must be provided. Every degree increase in the motor raises the resistance of the conductors used and reduces the range the car can go on one charge.
A better alternative, one that would cut heat losses by 5% would be to wind the coils out of pure silver. Not only would that give perhaps 50 more miles on a charge but it would be beneficial; to our state as well!
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at: garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu