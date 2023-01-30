Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Technetium may help

Global steel production has been rising steadily for over a hundred years. It is the metal empires are built upon. Unfortunately, since steel corrodes easily, part of that demand goes into replacing steel used in construction materials that have become corroded over time, in everything from bridges to automobiles.

Now at a point when society is becoming conscious about the carbon poured into the air from steel production, anything that could be done to mitigate this rusting away would be welcomed with open arms. This got me to thinking about a strange element we would cover in CHEM121 at Great Basin College called technetium.

Any steel covered with a thin paint of technetium will never rust – it will stay shiny as the day it was rolled – great news for our world because studies over the past 30 years have shown that the annual direct cost of iron corrosion to an industrial economy is approximately 3.1% of the country's Gross National Product. In the United States, this amounts to over $276 billion per year and if anyone could find a way to even cut this in half they would become rich enough to buy Facebook, even with your chump change!

Technetium is a remarkable corrosion inhibitor for steel, and adding very small amounts (55 ppm) can provide excellent protection. The reason for this effect is not understood at the present but this application is limited to closed systems because technetium is radioactive and it is also not found naturally on earth. Whatever supplies exist have to be man-made in nuclear reactors.

With these two facts in mind, I am saying we should still fully investigate the mechanism for this corrosion protection as this is a chemical property and not a nuclear one and perhaps some other similar element that is not radioactive may offer the same (if not better) characteristics. Notwithstanding the scarcity and radioactivity, let’s take a look at the history and uses of technetium – it is quite interesting.

Located smack in the middle of the periodic chart as element 43, technetium wasn’t discovered until 1937 although many people tried. Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev predicted the element’s existence when he published the first periodic table of the then 63 known elements in 1869, but it was very elusive because there just wasn’t any available on earth to find!

Starting in 1825, many chemists thought they had discovered the element and its location in the table suggested that it should be easier to find than other undiscovered elements. One of the most heated controversies about the discovery occurred in 1925 when a German team headed by Ida Noddack-Tacke claimed to have discovered element 43 (which they named masurium after Masuria in eastern Prussia (now a part of Poland) using X-Ray emission techniques centering around Mosley’s Law, on samples from uranium-rich ores. However, their results could not be reproduced, and their claim was not accepted.

The official discovery of element-43 is accorded to Emilio Segrè and co-workers in Palermo, Sicily. Segrè, who had been a visitor of Ernest Lawerence at the Berkeley cyclotron facility in California, was sent some molybdenum plates that had been irradiated for several months with a deuterium beam while inside the machine. Various chemical analyses by the Italian team revealed a new element, which could be extracted by boiling with sodium hydroxide. It was the first man-made element.

Technetium is a silvery-gray metal with an appearance similar to platinum and the crystal structure is simple cubic – one of the only ones besides polonium (the rest are FCC or BCC). It is the lowest-numbered element in the periodic table for which all isotopes are radioactive with the most stable isotopes being technetium-97 with a half-life of 4.21 million years, technetium-98 with 4.2 million years, and technetium-99 with 211,100 years. Other isotopes formed in accelerators have half lives of less than a day.

Technetium-99m, a meta-stable isotope, is used in 20 million diagnostic nuclear medical procedures every year in the United States for imaging and functional studies of the brain, myocardium, thyroid, lungs, liver, gallbladder, kidneys, skeleton, blood, and tumors. Myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) is a form of functional cardiac imaging, used for the diagnosis of ischemic heart disease.

The underlying principle is, under conditions of stress, diseased myocardium receives less blood flow than normal and blocked vessels may be found. The Tc-99m isotope is well suited to the role, because it emits readily detectable gamma rays with a photon energy of 140 keV, when transmuting to Tc-99, easily detected by conventional X-ray diagnostic equipment. The short half-life of 6 hours allows scanning procedures to collect data rapidly and keep total patient radiation exposure low. In the body the Tc-99 quickly gets converted to the stable TcO−4 ion, which is highly water-soluble and quickly excreted.

It is conjectured the mechanism by which technetium prevents steel corrosion involves the reversible formation of a thin passivated surface layer. One theory holds that the element reacts with the steel surface to form a layer of technetium dioxide which prevents further corrosion.

Lucrative research awaits!