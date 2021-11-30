Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The beauty of Orion

A few nights ago, I came home late to my home in Ryndon and after shutting off the car and turning out the headlights, I saw in the eastern sky the constellation Orion lying on its side as if it just woke up.

At this time of the year it is always fun to show your friends the impressive star pattern easily recognized by the three stars equally apart from each other. These represent the mighty hunter Orion’s belt. Rounding out his bulky rectangular frame are two bright stars, Rigel and Betelgeuse. You can even use the three belt stars to point to another star, Sirius, the brightest in the night sky.

Orion is one of the most recognized star patterns in the night sky because of its symmetry. If we, instead of looking down from the belt stars, look upwards, we can spot the Pleiades cluster.

The Bible mentions Orion three times, the most famous being Job 38:31, when God asks Job, “Can you loosen Orion’s belt?” Rigel, also known as Beta Orionis, is a B-type blue.

When Orion stands straight up, about midnight, three more stars “hang” from the belt. This is Orion’s sword, and in the middle the fuzzy object seen isn’t a star at all but a diffuse nebula, The Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42. It is one of the brightest nebulae and visible to the naked eye. It is 1,344 light-years away yet is the closest region of massive star formation to Earth.

Within this easy-to-spot nebula are found many types of stars. Infant stars that have just begun to shine, stars not even born yet — they have yet to turn on their internal thermonuclear reactions — and mature stars which may have encircling planets. Those stars that are visible in this region are burning very hot — some to the point of giving off tremendous amounts of ultraviolet radiation. This causes the gas throughout the nebula area to glow brightly, much like gas inside a neon sign. In this tempestuous nebula early astronomers just couldn’t explain why certain colors were seen.

Take, for example, the green hue. You can see it with a pair of binoculars if you look to the edge of the nebula. This color was a puzzle for astronomers in the early part of the 20th century because none of the known spectral lines at that time could explain it. You may recall that elements give off known colors when heated enough. Like a copper nail in a fire tints the flames green due to allowed transitions between energy states as the copper reacts with the oxygen.

But a green nebula was deemed odd back then before quantum mechanics. There was some speculation that the green lines of the nebula were caused by a new element, and the name nebulium was coined for this mysterious material. With better understanding of atomic physics, however, it was later determined that the green spectrum was caused by a low-probability electron transition in doubly ionized oxygen, a so-called “forbidden transition.” This radiation was all but impossible to reproduce in the laboratory at the time, because it depended on the nearly collision-free environment found in the high vacuum of deep space.

As mentioned earlier, several important stars make up the outline of Orion. At the left foot we find Rigel, a B-type blue supergiant that is the sixth brightest star in the night sky. It is extremely hot from fusing heavy elements in its core and will pass into a supergiant stage in centuries to come then collapse in the case of a supernova or shedding its outer layers and turning into a white dwarf. William Herschel, discoverer of Uranus, was the first to point out that Rigel is really two stars very close to each other, the second is rather faint with a magnitude of 6.7 – beyond that which can be seen with a human eye.

Betelgeuse, on Orion’s shoulder, is a red supergiant and easy to spot. It’s magnitude varies between +0.0 and +1.6, having the widest range displayed by any first-magnitude star. If you could see infrared (as some snakes do), Betelgeuse would be the brightest star in the night sky. Betelgeuse is very large. If it were at the center of our Solar System, its surface would lie beyond the asteroid belt and it would engulf the orbits of Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

Less than 10 million years old, Betelgeuse has evolved rapidly because of its large mass and is expected to end its evolution with a supernova explosion, most likely within 100,000 years. It’s a good thing that it is at least 600 light years away from our solar system, we don’t want to be hit by any remnants when it explodes.

Here is something strange about this star: starting in October 2019, Betelgeuse began to dim noticeably, and by mid-February last year, its brightness had dropped by a factor of approximately 3. Astronomers believe that occluding “large-grain circumstellar dust” may be the most likely explanation for the dimming of the star.

No matter, Orion is still a great constellation to begin backyard astronomy with.

