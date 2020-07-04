Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The chemistry of fireworks

When I grew up in New York State back in the 1960s, fireworks were illegal. They still are. Some idiots in the legislature there 50 years earlier were so worried that somewhere someone would get hurt or start a fire they banned all types with the simple stroke of a pen.
This squashed to zero the exciting fun kids had in setting off firecrackers or sparkling pyrotechnics to celebrate our Fourth of July. The fact that they were against the law wasn’t such a big deal because we could go over to Pennsylvania, where saner intellects prevailed, to buy our booty. In fact it was rather exciting thwarting the government. The roadside stands over the state line had everything we needed. Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, aerial bombs, cherry bombs, M-80s, and huge mats of firecrackers of every make imaginable. And, if I remember correctly, Black Cat was our favorite because there were fewer duds per pack.
Back home began the fun. In the days leading up to the Fourth we’d blow up ant hills, tin cans, soda bottles, anything that seemed like a good target for a firecracker. This was science in the making. At night, the sky rockets we set off got us in tune with the space race going on then, with topics such as the power of the propellant and the payload terms we often discussed at length in the neighborhood.
But, the best fun we had was playing war with the kids from the third block. Using bottle rockets shot from metal guiding pipes, we’d bombard the other team hiding over the dirt hill and they’d blast us back as well. Dangerous you say? Yep, but good training for some of my friends who would wind up in Vietnam in five years and fight with real government-sponsored rockets and grenades. Sadly, a few from my neighborhood never did come back.
Since it’s going to be the Fourth, let’s take a look at the basic chemistry behind fireworks. For starters, we will begin with gunpowder. The invention of gunpowder happened during the Sui and Tang dynasties (600-900 AD) when Chinese alchemists, looking for the “elixir of life,” stumbled across a combination of sulfur, saltpeter (potassium nitrate), honey and arsenic disulfide. Ancient texts make reference to such a concoction igniting accidentally while being cooked over a fire, resulting in large, bright, hot flames that not only burned the hands and faces of the alchemist tending to it but the building in which it was cooked!
As the news spread, the combination earned the name huo yao for “fire chemical” and eventually, someone came up with the idea of placing the volatile mixture into a length of bamboo, creating a vastly improved explosive device. As time went on the mixture was improved by increasing the percentage of saltpeter and, with the encouragement of local bees, the honey was replaced by charcoal. In the year 1292, Marco Polo brought back firecrackers from the Orient. This, they say, was the start of a booming business in Europe.
During the Renaissance (1400-1600) many countries began to develop fireworks into a true art form. Since this was a period of new discoveries, many exciting and different fireworks were created for the first time. For example, powdered metals were placed at the tips of the propellant charges for rockets that created bursts of gold and silver sparks in the sky. Adding their touch to the art form, the Italians were first to develop mortar-type aerial shells consisting of canisters of explosive compositions that were launched into the night sky, amazing the crowds.
Many ground level fireworks were also invented. By controlling the burning rate of the gunpowder, spectacular displays of sparks resembling water fountains were developed along with rocket engines mounted on pinwheels that spun, giving off colored flames in a circular pattern.
Soon a lucrative business in firework displays began, employing chemists, carpenters, metal workers and masons who built and staged elaborate shows for the royalty of Europe who enjoyed showing their wealth by having pyrotechnics at their religious festivals, weddings, and coronation ceremonies.
In the United States, the very first Fourth of July celebration was in 1777 during the raging Revolutionary War. Boston, Philadelphia, and New York offered displays of fireworks put on with great hope and patriotism for our fledgling nation. This of course has been an element of our Fourth of July festivities ever since.
The physics behind the spectacular nighttime displays of fireworks people go to is quite simple. The colorful explosions you see bursting high up are shot out of a mortar tube sitting on the ground. They are not rockets. The firing is activated electronically and controlled by computer software. If you listen closely you can hear a “whump” as the shell is blasted into the sky and you can follow the burning fuse as it reaches its zenith. A typical three-inch shell rises 400 feet before it bursts. Larger shells such as the eight-inch jumbos climb to almost a quarter mile before bursting, hopefully way above the crowds.
At the beginning of most professional firework shows we usually hear the loud booms of “aerial bombs” or “salutes.” This is a shell shot blasted upwards by a mortar intended to produce a loud report rather than a visual effect, announcing that the show is about to start. Salute shells usually contain flash powder — a mixture of gunpowder or potassium chlorate and aluminum dust — producing a quick flash followed by a very loud report. Titanium may be added to the flash powder mix to produce a cloud of bright sparks around the flash. Salutes are commonly used also in the “grand finale” to create intense noise and white brightness. For the beautiful green, reds, and blue, other chemicals have to be added to the standard explosion mixture. This is the chemical art of the pyro-technician.
To obtain a green colored flame barium nitrate is added to the explosion. A red flame requires a strontium compound, the same one used in red automobile emergency flares. Yellows are produced just as they are in a yellow street lamp by using a sodium salt, usually the nitrate due to its lower ignition temperature than, say, sodium chloride. Blue hues are produced by copper salts while the newer violets (developed in the last twenty years) are due to the availability of cesium nitrate. White flashes are usually provided by aluminum powder (not magnesium) and trailing sparks are the burning of powdered iron, the same material used in hand-held wire sparklers.
As I write this I don’t know if there will be a fireworks show in Elko due to the virus. But still, I can celebrate the Fourth because my friends at the Roller Coaster Fireworks store in Battle Mountain gave me an assortment last winter and it will be fun shooting them off!
Gary Hanington is now Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
