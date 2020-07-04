Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The chemistry of fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I grew up in New York State back in the 1960s, fireworks were illegal. They still are. Some idiots in the legislature there 50 years earlier were so worried that somewhere someone would get hurt or start a fire they banned all types with the simple stroke of a pen.

This squashed to zero the exciting fun kids had in setting off firecrackers or sparkling pyrotechnics to celebrate our Fourth of July. The fact that they were against the law wasn’t such a big deal because we could go over to Pennsylvania, where saner intellects prevailed, to buy our booty. In fact it was rather exciting thwarting the government. The roadside stands over the state line had everything we needed. Roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets, aerial bombs, cherry bombs, M-80s, and huge mats of firecrackers of every make imaginable. And, if I remember correctly, Black Cat was our favorite because there were fewer duds per pack.

Back home began the fun. In the days leading up to the Fourth we’d blow up ant hills, tin cans, soda bottles, anything that seemed like a good target for a firecracker. This was science in the making. At night, the sky rockets we set off got us in tune with the space race going on then, with topics such as the power of the propellant and the payload terms we often discussed at length in the neighborhood.