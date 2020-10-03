Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of autumn colors

In my family, it was my father who started the October ritual of raking leaves and I hated it with a passion. We had a big backyard and six enormous maple trees that shed their yellow arbor pelts as soon as the night temperatures dipped below freezing.
I guess I didn’t mind the work with my assigned bamboo rake but to squander three quarters of a Sunday piling up dead leaves while down the block I could see my friends having fun doing great things forced the FOMO in me to rise to a slow crescendo. The only good part of this chore was we were lucky to have a vacant lot next door and simply threw the huge stacks over the fence and let them mulch away all winter.
My grandmother, who lived next door to us, wasn’t as fortunate. There was no empty lot as we had so she did the next best thing and burned her leaf bundles in the street. Now from a kid’s standpoint, that was fun and exciting. Nobody called the fire department or police because everybody burned leaves in the street.
I remember her standing there with rake in hand, feeding the burning “volcano” mound and the smoke permeating the neighborhood on a clear autumn day. Even now, I can say that one of those great evocative memories for me is the smell of burning leaves, just raked and heaped and lit a-fire. Sometimes the smoke, courageously gathered from jumping over the billowing piles, lingered in our woolen sweaters for weeks.
As summer fades into fall and the days start getting shorter, there is less sunlight to be had. Colder days give the signal for most trees to prepare for winter and to drop off their leaves. When sunlight is reduced the leaves stop working.
Normally, leaves are green in the spring and summer because that’s when they are making lots of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is important because it allows plants to utilize energy from sunlight in a process we call photosynthesis. Even though most leaves are green there are other pigments in lesser quantities distributed in their cells. For example, some leaves have carotenoids and these create bright yellows and oranges found often in familiar fruits and vegetables such as corn, carrots, and bananas just to name a few. Another pigment group, the anthocyanins, add the color red to plants that include as an example, cranberries, red apples, cherries, and strawberries.
Both chlorophyll and carotenoid are in leaf cells all the time during the growing season. But the chlorophyll covers the carotenoid and that is why summer leaves are usually green, not yellow or orange. Most anthocyanins on the other hand are produced only in autumn, and only under certain conditions. Not all trees can make anthocyanin however.
Now, the roots, branches and trunks of a trees such as the maple can endure freezing temperatures but most leaves are not so tough. On a broadleaf tree the tender thin leaves are made up of cells filled with water sap that will freeze and burst the cell.
Any plant tissue unable to live through the winter must be sealed off and shed to ensure the tree’s survival. As sunlight decreases in autumn, the veins that carry sap into and out of a leaf gradually close. A layer of cells, called the separation layer, forms at the base of the leaf stem. When this layer is complete, the leaf is separated from the tissue that connected it to the branch, and it falls. Some trees never shed their leaves.
In an oak tree the separation layer never fully detaches the dead oak leaves, and they remain on the tree through winter. Likewise for evergreens. Pines, spruces, cedars and firs don’t lose their leaves, or needles, in winter. That’s because their needles are covered with a heavy wax coating and the fluids inside the cells contain substances that resist freezing. Evergreen leaves can live for several years before they fall and are replaced by new growth.
Leaves change color during the autumn because the amount of pigments change as the leaves prepare to fall from the tree. All leaves gradually lose chlorophyll during the growing season but this loss accelerates before leaf fall. When the green chlorophyll goes away and the carotenoid pigments remain, the leaf changes from green to yellow color.
If the weather cooperates, and a number of warm, sunny autumn days with cool nights follow in a row, red colored leaves may predominate. Here the cool night temperatures prevent the sugar sap from flowing through the leaf veins and down into the branches and trunk, forcing an increase in anthocyanin production. This is viewed as a form of protection allowing the plant to recover nutrients before the leaves fall off, getting the tree ready for springtime. As mentioned earlier, anthocyanins give leaves their bright, brilliant shades of red and purple we have come to admire.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
