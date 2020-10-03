Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of autumn colors

Any plant tissue unable to live through the winter must be sealed off and shed to ensure the tree’s survival. As sunlight decreases in autumn, the veins that carry sap into and out of a leaf gradually close. A layer of cells, called the separation layer, forms at the base of the leaf stem. When this layer is complete, the leaf is separated from the tissue that connected it to the branch, and it falls. Some trees never shed their leaves.

In an oak tree the separation layer never fully detaches the dead oak leaves, and they remain on the tree through winter. Likewise for evergreens. Pines, spruces, cedars and firs don’t lose their leaves, or needles, in winter. That’s because their needles are covered with a heavy wax coating and the fluids inside the cells contain substances that resist freezing. Evergreen leaves can live for several years before they fall and are replaced by new growth.

Leaves change color during the autumn because the amount of pigments change as the leaves prepare to fall from the tree. All leaves gradually lose chlorophyll during the growing season but this loss accelerates before leaf fall. When the green chlorophyll goes away and the carotenoid pigments remain, the leaf changes from green to yellow color.

If the weather cooperates, and a number of warm, sunny autumn days with cool nights follow in a row, red colored leaves may predominate. Here the cool night temperatures prevent the sugar sap from flowing through the leaf veins and down into the branches and trunk, forcing an increase in anthocyanin production. This is viewed as a form of protection allowing the plant to recover nutrients before the leaves fall off, getting the tree ready for springtime. As mentioned earlier, anthocyanins give leaves their bright, brilliant shades of red and purple we have come to admire.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

