Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of bromine

One of the greatest thought-provoking demonstrations you can do in college chemistry class is the violent reaction between molten sodium metal with a few drops of liquid bromine. Looking at the photo sequence taken from a video posting by Dr. Amal Kumar of Kalna Maqharaja High School, West Bengal, India, you can actually see the rapid energy given off in milliseconds when it takes place.

I would often perform the experiment in CHEM121 after a long and mathematically tedious lecture dealing with the energy required for the various processes that result when a bromine atom hits the surface of the sodium metal. The flash of light and sound would wake up any dozing student and teach them to appreciate the energy changes involved.

The removal of an electron from sodium takes energy; the release of energy when that same electron forms a tiny crystallite of sodium bromide powers the reaction. It turns out that while most students knew sodium was a very reactive metal and it can actually “burn” in water, most did not know that bromine was also a very reactive element and when they touched each other the result was instant and impressive. Let’s take a look at bromine and how it is used.

Bromine sits in the halogen column of the periodic chart on the right, having the symbol Br and atomic number 35. It is one of only two elements that are liquid at room temperature. The volatile red-brown liquid evaporates readily to form a choke-inducing colored vapor, almost as dangerous as chlorine.

As the photo shows, elemental bromine is very reactive and thus does not occur free in nature. It is rather rare in the Earth's crust, comprising only 2.5 parts per million but, due to the high solubility of the bromide ion (Br−) it has vast accumulation in the world’s oceans. Commercially the element is easily extracted from brine evaporation ponds. The United States “mines" about 200,000 tons a year mainly from deposits in Columbia County, Arkansas. Israel also produces bromine due to large accumulation of the bromides found around the Dead Sea.

Bromine was discovered independently by two chemists, Carl Jacob Löwig and Antoine Balard, in 1825 and 1826, respectively, each using a different technique to source the element. From what is known, Löwig isolated bromine taking it out of a mineral water spring just down the road in his hometown Bad Kreuznach, Germany in 1825. He used the more active element chlorine to replace the bromine which he later extracted with diethyl ether. After evaporation of the ether, a brown liquid remained that proved to be an independent element.

Unfortunately, he was scooped by Balard who published his results first, distilling his bromine from seaweed ash obtained from the salt marshes of Montpellier, France. Balard originally named the liquid muride, derived from the Latin word muria meaning "brine" but after a while the Ancient Greek bromic, meaning "stench" found acceptance mostly due to the element’s sharp and pungent smell.

At room temperature bromine is a liquid, freezing at 19 degrees Fahrenheit, just a little below the ice temperature for water. At elevated temperatures, organobromine compounds readily dissociate to yield free bromine atoms, and they can stop many chemical reactions from occurring. This effect makes such bromine compounds useful as fire retardants, and more than half of the bromine produced worldwide each year is used in fire extinguishers.

In the electronics industry, epoxies used in FR-4 printed circuit boards are normally made from flame retardant bromine-incorporating resins. The once popular fire-fighting material Halon utilized compounds of bromine and was excellent for putting out fires in small spaces such as airplanes and submarines but the government has stopped its general use because of bromine’s ozone-depleting properties.

The compound silver bromide found extensive use from the mid-1800s up until the end of the 20th century as the light sensitive constituent of photographic films. Wikipedia says that brominated vegetable oil, a complex mixture of plant-derived triglycerides that have been reacted to contain atoms of the element bromine bonded to the molecules, is used primarily to help emulsify citrus-flavored soft drinks, preventing them from separating during distribution.

Also, because bromine has similar antiseptic qualities to chlorine, it can be used in the same manner as chlorine, as a sanitizer, oxidizer, and algicide for use in swimming pools. Even though pool chemicals such as Hydria Bromine Tablets are relatively more expensive than those incorporating chlorine salts, they are very effective over a wider pH range and much more stable in heated pools or hot tubs.

Remember Bromo-Seltzer? This was a brand of antacid formulated to relieve pain from heartburn, upset stomach, or acid indigestion. Invented in 1888 by Isaac Emerson, the original formulation contained, among other fizzy ingredients, a small percentage of sodium bromide, now known to be a tranquilizer. No doubt many users found the sedative effect pleasing and this probably accounted for Bromo-Seltzer's popularity as a hangover remedy.