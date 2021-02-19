Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of caffeine

In most mammals, caffeine acts as a stimulant affecting the heart, respiration, and the central nervous system. It is also a diuretic — a substance that increases the production of urine in the body. Caffeine also helps most people who drink it to feel more alert and awake and it goes without saying that consuming too much before bedtime has been associated with symptoms of insomnia. As we all know, lack of sleep is never good for one’s health and studies reveal that sleep deprivation can impact the amount of gray matter you have in your brain.

A new analysis by researchers at the University of Basel, Switzerland, say regular caffeine consumption does not disrupt sleep quality, but it can alter the structure of the brain connected to memory. A research team led by Dr. Carolin Reichert and Professor Christian Cajochen, investigated this question in a paper published in the February issue of Cerebral Cortex — a scientific journal in the neuroscience area. The result was surprising: the caffeine consumed as part of the study did not result in poor sleep but led to changes in the quantity of gray matter — the information processing area of the brain. In their study, a group of 20 healthy young individuals, all of whom regularly drink coffee on a daily basis, were given tablets to take over two 10-day periods, and were asked not to consume any other caffeine during this time. During one study period, they received tablets with caffeine; in the other, tablets with no active ingredient (placebo). At the end of each 10-day period, the researchers examined the volume of the subjects’ gray matter by means of brain scans. They also investigated the participants’ sleep quality in the sleep laboratory by recording the electrical activity of the brain (EEG).