Teaching CHEM 121 at Great Basin College was very rewarding. The classroom was normally filled with a mixture of science and nursing students who showed, for the most part, a desire to understand and interpret the natural and synthetic processes making up the world around them. Along with this came the concept of chemical reactions, and I would demonstrate those involving acids and bases, oxidation-reduction, and ever popular explosive types such as making hydrogen gas.

There were also fun lab projects where students could actually get their fingers wet, mixing chemicals, observing what happens. Some of the best reactions involved introduction of catalysts -- substances that could speed up a chemical process -- a concept where one seemed to get something for nothing, a seeming violation of the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

The most utilized lab demonstration of a catalyst in action is the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide when a little manganese dioxide is added. The reaction is just:

3H2O2 => 3H2O + 2O2

Notice that the manganese dioxide does not even enter the equation although most chemists would insert its formula above the arrow. Somehow the addition of MnO2 causes the hydrogen peroxide to instantly break apart into less complicated components, water plus oxygen gas that we tested with a glowing splint of wood. This breakdown would naturally happen with the peroxide if left alone, the result of heat and light acting on the liquid (notice the brown or opaque bottle), and that is the reason why the shelf life for H2O2 is relatively short. Bottles over a year or two old in your medicine cabinet may not be effective in killing germs because the originally purchased 3% solution has dropped down towards zero and is now mostly water.

Catalysts play an important role in our world and are used in almost 90% of the reactions that produce the basic feedstock of industry. In the chemical business, where time is money, the idea of speeding up a reaction by adding a catalyst (that you eventually get back), is too good to be true.

The refining of petroleum products such as gasoline, or the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, plastics, food additives, fertilizers, and green fuels all rely on catalysts to be profitable. In fact, just three catalytic reactions — steam-methane reforming to produce hydrogen, ammonia synthesis and methanol synthesis — use close to 10% of the world’s energy, that’s how important they are.

If we took the catalytic action of the iron dust away from the Haber process, the one used to make ammonia, the reaction would grind to a halt. No ammonia being produced would mean a very limited supply of fertilizers, reducing crop growth and increasing world hunger everywhere.

Most catalysts were discovered either accidently or using the time honored techniques of experimentation, searching for that needle in a haystack where chemists have spent decades fine-tuning reactions. For example, the story of Eugene Houdry, inventor of the automobile catalytic converter, tells of his Edison-like testing of hundreds of metals before he discovered the correct combination of platinum and palladium to use in the converter found on American cars today.

But finding the right ingredient, most often as not, is hampered because reactions such as those listed above are impossible to directly observe since they operate at extreme temperatures and pressures where surface conditions at the sites of reactions, those down to the nano-level, are virtually unknown. Anything that can yield a clearer picture of how a catalyst works is welcomed immediately in the world of chemistry and this area is now getting a great deal of attention, especially to make the processes more green.

Just last week Manos Mavrikakis, a professor of chemical and biological engineering at University of Wisconsin–Madison, published news in the April 7, 2023, issue of Science that will change the way we can predict how to make a good catalyst. In their research, his team developed powerful modeling techniques to simulate catalytic reactions at the atomic scale. For this study, they looked at reactions involving transition metal catalysts in nanoparticle form, which include elements like platinum, palladium, rhodium, copper, nickel, and others important in this field.

According to the current rigid-surface model of catalysis, the tightly packed atoms of transition metal catalysts provide a 2D surface that chemical reactants adhere to and participate in reactions. When enough pressure and heat or electricity is applied, the bonds between atoms in the chemical reactants break, allowing the fragments to recombine into new chemical products – speeding up the process.

According to UofW-M news, Professor Mavrikakis says: "The prevailing assumption is that these metal atoms are strongly bonded to each other and simply provide 'landing spots' for reactants. What everybody has assumed is that metal-metal bonds remain intact during the reactions they catalyze." Adding: "So here, for the first time, we asked the question, 'Could the energy to break bonds in reactants be of similar amounts to the energy needed to disrupt bonds within the catalyst?'"

Using their computer modeling techniques, the researchers found that the energy provided for many catalytic processes to take place is enough to break bonds and allow single metal atoms to pop loose and start traveling on the surface of the catalyst. When these combine into clusters they serve as sites on the catalyst where chemical reactions can take place much easier than the original rigid surface. “We’re revisiting some very well-established assumptions in understanding how catalysts work and, more generally, how molecules interact with solids,” said Mavrikakis.