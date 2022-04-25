Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of champagne

As our guests were enjoying their dinner, Mira asked me to open several bottles of Champagne. This way, she said, we could all toast to the decline of the pandemic and maybe better times ahead.

I usually open a bottle in my Great Room seeing if I can hit the ceiling and that was when the flying cork contest started. The first just ran shy of the top but the second cork, definitely from a French vineyard and opened by another guest, not only hit one of the lights, but knocked it out of commission some 20 feet above the floor. I don’t know how the blank I’m going to replace that one. The highest stepladder in my garage only reaches 12 feet.

They say that the French monk Dom Pierre Pérignon discovered the Champagne method of forming carbon dioxide inside the bottle back in 1697. A pretty neat trick that has set sparkling wines (as they are called) in a category by themselves. Taking a look at the process that is more than 300 years old is quite interesting because in the Champagne business, it is the bubbles that are almost as important as the wine.

I should state right here that while all Champagne is sparkling wine, not all sparkling wines are Champagne. The designation is reserved for wines actually made in the French region called simply “Champagne,” less than 100 miles east of Paris made up of the Aube, Marne, Haute-Marne, and Ardennes departments. Viticulturists there have waged a vigorous campaign to stop other producers in different places of the world from calling their sparklers Champagne.

To be sure, there are California Champagnes that are allowed by a strange loophole in The Treaty of Versailles, which not only brought an end to WWI but, specifically in Article 275, allowed for the continued existence of Champagne made in America. You should always read carefully before you sign.

So how do sparkling wines get their fizz? There are two major processes to achieve this, the most expensive called methode traditionelle -- obviously perfected in France -- where the secondary fermentation is done with the wine in the bottle, and the second, the charmat or or tank method where, much like beer, the carbon dioxide is added in a pressurized tank. Because this cheaper method is designed for bulk processing it produces larger bubbles when poured and is generally considered to be a less high-quality wine although it can make for very pleasant drinking. I happen to enjoy Asti-Spumante and can remember many an interesting evening sipping some. But back to the traditional method, how is that accomplished?

If we are making Champagne, we would be using Pinot noir, Pinot meunier, and Chardonnay grapes in our recipe. If you have ever been to a winery they typically show you huge oak casks where the juice from these crushed grape clusters, sometimes called must, is allowed to ferment. It is interesting but if grape juice is left to its own devices it will begin fermenting naturally within twelve hours of being squeezed with the aid of just wild yeasts in the air. Nevertheless, by adding controlled amounts of selected yeast the fermentation process inside these vats continues until all of the sugar is converted to alcohol and this first fermentation step can require anywhere from ten days to a month or more depending on the vineyard.

Next, the clarification process begins. Winemakers at this point try to leave the solids (called pomace) at the bottom of the tanks or casks and simply filter out the wine into bottles. So far, the wine in the bottle has no real carbon dioxide dissolved – it is more or less just like white wine -- but this is where the process gets good. This second fermentation is induced by adding several grams of the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae and a little rock sugar to the bottle and the bottle is capped with a crown metal top just like a beer bottle.

According to tradition, a minimum of 1.5 years is required to completely develop the flavor and insure the proper amount of fizz. The bottle is stored neck down at a 45-degree angle so that the products of this activity gather at the bottom. Every so often each bottle is turned a quarter turn, a process called riddling, where the force of gravity draws the yeasty sediment down into the neck. Next, this residue is removed by chilling the bottle, freezing the contents in the neck, and removing the cap. This step, called disgorgement, allows the high pressure above the liquid section, about 90 psi, to squeeze out the ice containing the dregs. You have to believe that this step has to be done rather quickly and accurately after which the bottle is then quickly corked to maintain the carbon dioxide in solution.

Although it sounds like the French have the patent on Champagne, it turns out that 35 years before Dom Perignon ever set foot in a monastery, a paper presented to the Royal Society in London by Christopher Merrett -- a scientist, physician, naturalist and metallurgist -- documented the exact Champagne production method just discussed. His 1662 paper explained how English winemakers put the sparkle into their wine.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0