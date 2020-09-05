Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of chromium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I bet the first time you heard of the element chromium it probably had something to do with the flashy trim of your car. Chromium is the glittery metal coating that makes a well polished bumper reflect sunshine light like a mirror. From the 1930s onward, not only had cars become more colorful but designers began applying bright, chromium-plated strips along door panels and windows in an effort to streamline their models and tingle the customer’s eye. It must have worked well because they are still using chromium.

Often used over a nickel undercoating as a non-rusting plating on iron or steel, chromium is considered a vital metal for the United States because 85% goes into the production of stainless steels and tool steels which are important alloys for any substantial economy.

As a side note, school buses since 1939 have been painted the color they are because yellow is noticed more quickly in one’s peripheral vision, several times faster than any other color. It was called National School Bus Chrome because the paint was made from the lead based chromate, PbCrO4. It is not used nowadays for obvious reasons. As you could guess, the name chromium is derived from the Greek word “chroma,” meaning color.