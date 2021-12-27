Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of coal, part two

Just before the holidays I wrote about the science of coal. You may recall that I said coal is formed from plant matter. Somehow by processes still not fully understood, such decayed material is converted by heat and pressure of deep burial over millions of years in a process called coalification.

Paleontologists know that in the geologic past, our Earth had dense forests in low-lying wetlands. In these areas, the process, it is thought, turned the plant matter into peat with the help of layers of mud and acidic water. Because the organics were covered they were protected from biodegradation and oxidation and immense peat bogs were formed, deeply buried by sediments. Over millions of years the heat and pressure of deep burial caused the loss of water, methane and carbon dioxide, increasing the percentage of carbon.

Although coal can be found throughout most geologic periods, almost all coal beds were formed in the Carboniferous and Permian periods, occurring between 360 million and 250 million years ago, a mere 2 percent of Earth's geologic history. Centered during this timeframe something caused the largest life changes the world has ever known. Severe extremes of climate and environment began where southern regions were cold and arid, and northern parts suffering from intense heat and great seasonal fluctuations between wet and dry conditions. This led to the lush swamp forests of the Carboniferous period to be gradually replaced by conifers, seed ferns, and other drought-resistant plants.

Textbooks suggested that during this time plants somehow evolved the ability to produce lignin, creating a more woody structure, precursors to the first trees. When they died and fell, the wood did not fully decay but became buried under sediment, eventually turning into coal.

As one might suspect, different grades of coal require certain temperatures to form. Lignite, the lowest rank, can form at temperatures starting at 95 degrees Fahrenheit (a hot summer's day) while the harder types such as anthracite need about 400 degrees, like that of a hot kitchen oven, to produce. The geological processes of heat and pressure over hundreds of millions of years are responsible for coal’s formation.

It’s easy to show that coal came from plants. First of all, lignites, the softest coal, often contain recognizable plant remains. Second, sedimentary rock layers above, below, and adjacent to coal seams contain plant fossils in the form of leaf impressions, even having casts of larger parts such as roots, branches, and trunks. Finally, when thinned sections of anthracite are polished and examined microscopically, cell walls, cuticles spores and other structures can easily be recognized.

Up until now most scientists agree that the coalification process is primarily controlled by changes in physical conditions that take place with depth such as heat and pressure over time. This is due to the idea that microbial activity ceases within a few feet of Earth’s surface. However, the mechanism behind one of the first stages of coal creation may not be what we thought, according to a team of researchers who found that microbes were in fact mainly responsible for coal formation and production of methane.

In a report published last month in Science, Professor Max Lloyd, geologist at the University of Pennsylvania, and his team suggested that “deep biosphere communities participated in transforming plant matter to coal on geologic time scales.” Their research was funded with the task of identifying the production and improvement in coal-bed methane because it is an important economic resource by being an important source of energy in United States and other countries.

Dr. Lloyd examined the methoxyl groups in coal samples from around the world and used stable isotopes to show that the organic material eventually becomes coal -- not through a thermal reaction as everyone thought -- but only through some form of microbial action.

From chemistry you probably know carbon is one of the few elements to have a valence of four, meaning it can grip other atoms with that many bonds, making it the foundation for a tremendous amount of different molecules. The methoxyl groups they studied consist of a carbon atom attached to three hydrogen atoms and an oxygen which because it has its own two bonds can keep attaching to others.

When Lloyd looked at methoxyl groups in bituminous coal, he found that the profile of certain carbon isotopes did not match what would be found if the creation of methane had occurred due to heat, acidity or catalytic reactions. The fact that they did however match the patterns expected from microbial action has many looking at the formation of coal with a different light.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

