Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of coal

On a road trip about 30 years ago we were driving through central Pennsylvania coming back from Yellowstone. I lived in New York at that time and the fall colors were just beautiful. I asked my son Joseph if he wanted to see the town that was continuously on fire and he quickly said yes but then asked “how could that be?”

It’s easy, I told him, all of the coal mines underground are just smoldering away. So, wanting a quick look, we swerved a few counties over and drove into Centralia, a typical looking tree-studded happy community located smack in the center of the state. There was an Arby’s selling its roast beef sandwiches and a gas station – all open for business. Nothing big but nothing on fire. However, somewhere deep underground a flaming, burning cataclysm was roaring away and had been doing so for decades.

The only thing noticeable that most other towns didn’t have were the big smoke stacks of large pipes sticking out of the roads here and there scattered around the populated center. These were to vent the gases produced by the burning rocks and limit asphyxiation from carbon monoxide.

That was my first introduction to coal. Besides my grandmother heating her upstate farmhouse kitchen stove with it, the fuel was completely foreign to me because as a kid I can say that nobody heated their house on Long Island with coal that I knew. It was, however, quite popular up until the end of WWII for the entire United States, after which heating oil made from petroleum took over.

Although I am ignorant about coal the rest of the world isn’t. The world consumes 8,561,852,178 tons of coal per year, generating nearly 40% of the world’s electricity and its popularity has been steadily increasing. China is the leading coal producer in the world by a factor of four over India and five over the United States. They need this to fuel their growing economy and quality of life. In the USA, about 20% of electricity is generated by coal. This corresponds to about half that obtained from natural gas, but on par with nuclear power plants and renewable types such as windmills and photovoltaic.

As most people know, coal is a combustible black sedimentary rock, usually formed in rock strata called coal seams. Coal is mostly carbon originating in plant material, with variable amounts of other elements, chiefly hydrogen, sulfur, oxygen, and nitrogen. The earliest recognized use is from the Fushun mine in northeastern China where it was used to smelt copper as early as 1000 BC. Accordingly, Marco Polo, the Italian who traveled to China in the 13th century, described coal as “black stones which burn like logs.”

Strangely however, no evidence exists of coal being of great importance in Britain before about the year 1000 AD but by 1250 coal from Newcastle was shipped to London for the smiths and lime-burners building Westminster Abbey. The development of Britain’s Industrial Revolution in 1700s led to the large-scale use of coal, as the steam engine took over from the water wheel and this was a good thing because it was calculated that by 1830 England would have run out of suitable sites for watermills to power manufacturing plants if coal had not been available as a source of energy. Before that however, all of Britain’s forests would have been long gone just supplying fuel for London families’ heating and cooking.

Coal is formed when dead plant matter decays into peat and is converted into coal by the heat and pressure of deep burial over millions of years. Because of this, vast deposits of coal originate in former wetlands that covered much of the Earth’s tropical land areas during the late Carboniferous (Pennsylvanian) and Permian times. As geological processes apply pressure to dead biotic material over time various types of coal may be produced. The lowest rank of coal, lignite, or brown coal, has the smallest amount of carbon per pound, usually only 30%, due to the inherent moisture content. It is used only for electrical power generation.

Bituminous coal, or black coal, is a type that contains a tar-like substance called bitumen or asphalt. Its quality is ranked higher than lignite and is the most abundant kind of coal in the world. It has a much higher carbon content than lignite, about 75%. It too is used primarily for electrical power generation and in the steel industry for smelting purposes.

Anthracite, the highest grade of coal, is harder than the previous two and is used primarily for residential and commercial space heating. Its carbon content is almost 95% but it is somewhat rare. Only about 1% of the coal reserves of the world are anthracite.

Just for the record, the specific cause of the Centralia fire was due to the volunteer fire company attempting to clean up the landfill in May 1962. Somehow an unsealed opening in the burning pit allowed the fire to enter the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines beneath the city.

At this point Centralia is a ghost town, its population down from 1,000 in 1980 to 5 now (December 2021). All real estate there was claimed under eminent domain in 1992 and condemned.

Next column will talk about new thinking on the origins of coal.

Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.

