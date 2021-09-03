Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of Dr Pepper

While hobnobbing with my fellow professors from Great Basin College last week someone brought up the last column I wrote about root beer and asked me what I know about the soda Dr Pepper. I had to admit not very much except that I find myself always buying a can in Wendover on road trips to SLC when I make a pit stop at the Pilot station. For some reason diet Coke or Pepsi don’t hold a candle to Dr Pepper and it just might be the wild range of flavorings used. There are 23, you know.
According to online research, Dr Pepper syrup is made with that many different ingredients. Just like Coca-Cola the recipe is a state secret and allegedly kept as two halves in safe deposit boxes in two separate Dallas banks. On those papers supposedly are written these words with their percentages (in alphabetical order): amaretto, almond, blackberry, black licorice, caramel, carrot, clove, cherry, cola, ginger, juniper, lemon, molasses, nutmeg, orange, prune, plum, pepper, root beer, rum, raspberry, tomato, and vanilla.
Hardly enough, you might say, wondering who in the world could have come up with such a lengthy concoction. The story is an old one and an interesting one and even claims to be based on an actual person called Pepper, notwithstanding the fact there is some amount of pepper in the above list.
According to their website, Dr Pepper was formulated by pharmacist Charles Alderton in 1885, making it one of the oldest soft drinks in the United States, Coca-Cola being created by Pemberton the year later. Legend has it that Alderton, while working at Morrisons Corner Drugstore in Waco, Texas, noticed that customers wanted something new besides the standard lemon and vanilla drinks when they came in to quench their thirst.
With that in mind, he began experimenting with new flavor combinations and eventually hit on the 23-part mixture above, adding some phosphoric acid besides to give it some zip. As customers lined up to get a glass the expression “give me a Waco” became quite popular. It brought the drugstore extra revenue that was much appreciated.
Jumping forward several years, the real introduction of the drink was formally made to 20 million people who attended the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in St. Louis in 1904. The new soda pop competed well with Coca-Cola, and many wanted more. With orders piling in, a bottling plant was constructed in Waco employing many people.
As the 1900s moved forward, sales volume expanded year after year especially after promoting statements like “Dr Pepper aids digestion and restores vim, vigor, and vitality”. This was of course the wild line all soft drink manufacturers touted in those early days, years before the FDA discouraged such medical claims.
For 90 years Dr Pepper continued to bottle and sell, and do a brisk business until the early 1980s when they started seeing sales decline possibly due to reluctance of soda drinkers to add so much sugar to their diets. Coca-Cola attempted to acquire them at their low point but was blocked from doing so by the Federal Trade Commission who considered the conglomerate would be somewhat of a monopoly. Upon failure of this, Dr Pepper and Seven Up merged, eventually joining the Cadbury Schweppes group in the 1990s, who then merged with Keurig Green Mountain in 2018. After all of these entanglements the current outcome, by way of Snapple, is now Keurig Dr Pepper.
But why the name Dr Pepper? That question has been hotly debated for a long time, and may be something as a combination of two ideas as follows: During the later part of the nineteenth century when all kinds of medical products were mass produced, it was common practice to giver such a product a prominent sounding name. Many sprang up with the prefix “Dr” to make it sound official and healthful. For example, there was Dr. Davis's Liver Pills, Dr. Chandler's Hemlock Plaster, and Dr. Able's Compound Honey of Tar and Lemon. Because carbonated drinks were considered in that group, Alderton may have thought this a great name to use. That’s good for the “Dr” part but where did the “pepper” come in?
The person who had the final say over the name was Alderton’s boss, Wade Morrison, the owner of the drugstore. It turns out that Morrison actually worked for a Dr. Pepper back in Rural Retreat, Virginia when he was an apprentice pharmacist. According to historians, Dr. Charles Pepper was a Confederate physician and surgeon who opened a drug store there after the war. In fact, he gave young Morrison his first job. So there was a real Dr Pepper in the bloodline after all and this makes sense.
Sadly, Morrison’s Old Corner Drugstore in Waco is only a memory now. In 1953, it was destroyed when an F5 tornado struck downtown Waco on May 11, almost flattening the entire town. Today, as the song goes, it is a parking lot.