Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of Dr Pepper

While hobnobbing with my fellow professors from Great Basin College last week someone brought up the last column I wrote about root beer and asked me what I know about the soda Dr Pepper. I had to admit not very much except that I find myself always buying a can in Wendover on road trips to SLC when I make a pit stop at the Pilot station. For some reason diet Coke or Pepsi don’t hold a candle to Dr Pepper and it just might be the wild range of flavorings used. There are 23, you know.

According to online research, Dr Pepper syrup is made with that many different ingredients. Just like Coca-Cola the recipe is a state secret and allegedly kept as two halves in safe deposit boxes in two separate Dallas banks. On those papers supposedly are written these words with their percentages (in alphabetical order): amaretto, almond, blackberry, black licorice, caramel, carrot, clove, cherry, cola, ginger, juniper, lemon, molasses, nutmeg, orange, prune, plum, pepper, root beer, rum, raspberry, tomato, and vanilla.

Hardly enough, you might say, wondering who in the world could have come up with such a lengthy concoction. The story is an old one and an interesting one and even claims to be based on an actual person called Pepper, notwithstanding the fact there is some amount of pepper in the above list.