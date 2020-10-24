Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of electrical grounding

Almost all outlets nowadays are three-pronged but there are still a few places where you will run into the older two-prong style like I did. If you live in an old house you may even have the two-prong types. They are hard to change out because an individual and separate wire ground must be available that runs back to the fuse box. Some circuit runs in an old house do not have this extra wire and you would have to bust through plaster walls to make the change.

If armored cable (once called BX) was used, you may get lucky doing an upgrade by attaching the ground connection of the receptacle to the bare wire inside the cable bundle. This wire is supposed to be the ground wire of the cable, but you will need to check at the breaker box to be sure it really is grounded somewhere. One good question is: Why are houses grounded anyway? Of the wires that provide power to your home, one wire, called the neutral, is grounded at the incoming power entry box. When I say grounded, it means there is an actual electrical connection from this white neutral wire to a copper rod stuck into the earth usually at the side of the meter box. This has been a requirement on all installations since 1913 when Thomas Edison first began supplying power with his electrical systems. In some older houses built before 1970, the grounding wire may run to a convenient metal cold water pipe as it enters the house, although this has been discouraged lately due to the use of plastic pipe. This grounded neutral wire finds its way to every outlet in your house and it is the one with the longer length blade. The shorter blade prong hole is the “hot” wire that has 120 volts AC on it. The reason one of your wires is grounded is for protection against lightning. If your house was ungrounded and, during a thunderstorm, a bolt of lightning hit the power line, a spark may jump forth from the outlet you are sitting next to and hit you or your kids as they are playing in the house. Remember a bolt of lightning can be thousands of feet long so it’s not going to hesitate jumping an additional ten feet across your living room.