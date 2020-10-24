Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of electrical grounding

Now that it is getting colder I thought I’d do some pro-active maintenance on the old pump house we have here at my ranch. Inside the wooden shack buried half below ground level is a galvanized pipe that carries water from the pressure tank to the rest of the ranch. That spot always bothered me as a potential freezing point so I decided to wrap some heating tape around it.
After buying a pricy 12-foot length I calculated the number of wraps I’d need for the span I had and twisted the flat cord around and after doing a professional evaluation I beamed with pride. Two seconds later I realized I couldn’t plug it in. The three-prong plug from the cord wouldn’t fit into the rusty old two-prong outlet that must have been there since WWII.
Not wanting to stop work, I knew there were three things I could do. One, break off the grounding plug of the heat tape; or two, replace the outlet with a newer one; or three, just plug in a gray two- to three-prong cheater and “solve” the problem. I’ll tell you what I did in a minute.
Most of us know that the extra round looking prong on a three-wire plug is called the ground. It is placed there to prevent you from getting a shock should the electrical device you are plugging in fail. Grounds like this have been required since 1962 when the National Electrical Code made it mandatory for all new buildings within the United States to use receptacles that had the extra hole.
Almost all outlets nowadays are three-pronged but there are still a few places where you will run into the older two-prong style like I did. If you live in an old house you may even have the two-prong types. They are hard to change out because an individual and separate wire ground must be available that runs back to the fuse box. Some circuit runs in an old house do not have this extra wire and you would have to bust through plaster walls to make the change.
If armored cable (once called BX) was used, you may get lucky doing an upgrade by attaching the ground connection of the receptacle to the bare wire inside the cable bundle. This wire is supposed to be the ground wire of the cable, but you will need to check at the breaker box to be sure it really is grounded somewhere. One good question is: Why are houses grounded anyway? Of the wires that provide power to your home, one wire, called the neutral, is grounded at the incoming power entry box. When I say grounded, it means there is an actual electrical connection from this white neutral wire to a copper rod stuck into the earth usually at the side of the meter box. This has been a requirement on all installations since 1913 when Thomas Edison first began supplying power with his electrical systems. In some older houses built before 1970, the grounding wire may run to a convenient metal cold water pipe as it enters the house, although this has been discouraged lately due to the use of plastic pipe. This grounded neutral wire finds its way to every outlet in your house and it is the one with the longer length blade. The shorter blade prong hole is the “hot” wire that has 120 volts AC on it. The reason one of your wires is grounded is for protection against lightning. If your house was ungrounded and, during a thunderstorm, a bolt of lightning hit the power line, a spark may jump forth from the outlet you are sitting next to and hit you or your kids as they are playing in the house. Remember a bolt of lightning can be thousands of feet long so it’s not going to hesitate jumping an additional ten feet across your living room.
By connecting one of the power lines to ground, any lightning coming along the line is safely directed into the earth before it can damage or shock anyone. So why do we need the third prong ground if all homes are grounded?
As mentioned earlier, the grounding lead on the plug protects you if there is a short in the device you are using. For example, I know a person who uses one of those fan heaters they put on the floor in their bathroom during the winter. If an internal wire comes loose inside the heater and shorts to the case, the circuit breaker down the hall blows because the metal conductive case is grounded by the third prong. This prevents them from getting a nasty and dangerous and possibly lethal shock.
Same with the hairdryer you use by the sink. I know firsthand because when I was young, I received a violent electrical shock from an ungrounded metal case drill while trying to add a high bar to my swing set. Being an active teenager and wanting to practice gymnastics at home, I had pounded a vertical pipe into the ground, attached an elbow along with a horizontal piece screwed into the bend. Holding the level pipe with my left hand and the drill in my right, I got a full 120 volts from hand to hand when I switched the drill on and I couldn’t let go. I just could not release the drill and the pain was unbelievable. God must have felt sorry for me because the one-inch steel pipe broke at the threads and I fell to the ground, opening the circuit. It was the worst shock I had ever received in my life and I was almost electrocuted. A three-prong plug would have prevented this from happening by tripping the circuit breaker. To this day I show a high respect for 120 volt electricity.
In the pump house, reflecting back on my experience years ago, I added a new receptacle complete with ground. Because the old cable running to it had no ground connection I did the next best thing and ran a green wire to the steel well casing. Probably the best ground on the ranch.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!