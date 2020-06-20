Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of forks

Just before Thanksgiving I wrote about the Science of Spoons. It was a pretty upbeat article and listed some of the 29 different types we routinely use in the kitchen. Since then, many have asked me about the history of forks, with questions such as: when did they become popular, how many kinds of forks are there and why do some have different numbers of prongs (called tines). It took a while but after a little research I found some answers and present them here.
Up until the Renaissance, most everyone ate with their fingers. Grabbing for and holding a piece of meat in your hand while chewing on it was the way things were done back in Europe. To distinguish themselves, the uppity classes used only three fingers, never the ring or pinkie when eating.
Forks could be found in every early kitchen, large ones that is, used as cooking utensils, serving tools or to remove basted meats or pasta from simmering pots. Although spoons were always present at a properly set table, forks were not, and it wasn’t until the 11th century when they started appearing at dinner tables throughout Europe.
Why was such a useful device not welcome? It doesn’t seem logical but it may have something to do with the name. The word for fork comes from the Latin word "furca," or "a farmer's pitchfork." Initially, it is believed that many associated the handheld fork with something that should be used only in the barn and as a consequence, forks were widely frowned upon.
Fortunately, as the Dark Ages grew brighter, so did the eating habits of the common folk but it took quite a while for the fork to be accepted. Only by the 16th century did they become part of Italian etiquette and after that slowly gained acceptance in Spain and gradually spreading to France.
The northern part of Europe did not adopt the fork until the 1700’s because there, especially in England, the fork was considered a dainty, feminine utensil. Here in America, the fork did not become popular until the time of the American Revolution in 1776.
During its life the fork went through many variations in its look and usability. In its early days, the fork had only two large tines that sometimes obscured the user's view of the plate, much like a salad fork today would. When it came to spearing certain foods, such as peas and grains, the widely spaced two-prong fork was impractical, and somewhere between the 17th and 18th centuries the tines increased in number from two to three and then to four.
In addition, to increase gathering power, the profile of the fork changed from flat to slightly curved, a shape that accommodated a larger scoop of soft food. The four-tine fork was a distinct improvement when it came to scooping up mashed potatoes.
Although the first forks had iron tines, they slowly began to be manufactured in precious metals such as pure silver, or even gold. By 1880, mass production and the invention of the electroplating process made silver forks affordable to a rising middle class who wished to emulate the nobility and eat with forks made for specific foods, such as berries, cakes, cold meat, pickles and fish. Forks made of brass could be easily given a thin veneer of silver and many a Sears catalog from that era proudly boasts of full sets of plated cutlery with several different types of forks depending on the price you wanted to pay.
Although fork handles were normally made of silver or silver plate, the more expensive ones utilized organic materials such as bone, mother-of-pearl, and ivory. By the 20th century, stainless steel became the most widely used material for fork fabrication.
For fork design, the shapes of the tines are fashioned to accommodate particular foods. Those wrought with long tapered tines, such as dinner forks, are made to spear thick morsels of food, such as steak or a whole potato. Forks with wide tines are used for salad. Forks with curved prongs, such as the oyster fork, are made to follow the shape of the shell.
According to Wikipedia, there are 35 different forks used throughout the world. Some of the more obscure types that you may have seen are the cocktail fork, a small trident looking type used for spearing cocktail olives at the bottom of one’s drink. The fondue fork with its long tines and insulating shaft used for dipping bread into a hot sauce pot. And, of course the pickle fork, built for extracting those tiny cucumbers, obviating the use of questionable fingers when pickles need to be selected.
Modern times and invention of plastic enabled the inventors to start experimenting with hybrid models of eating utensils, and fork can be present in several of them. The spork is a combination of spoon and fork and the sporf, an alloying of knife, spoon and fork.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!