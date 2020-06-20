Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of forks

Fortunately, as the Dark Ages grew brighter, so did the eating habits of the common folk but it took quite a while for the fork to be accepted. Only by the 16th century did they become part of Italian etiquette and after that slowly gained acceptance in Spain and gradually spreading to France.

The northern part of Europe did not adopt the fork until the 1700’s because there, especially in England, the fork was considered a dainty, feminine utensil. Here in America, the fork did not become popular until the time of the American Revolution in 1776.

During its life the fork went through many variations in its look and usability. In its early days, the fork had only two large tines that sometimes obscured the user's view of the plate, much like a salad fork today would. When it came to spearing certain foods, such as peas and grains, the widely spaced two-prong fork was impractical, and somewhere between the 17th and 18th centuries the tines increased in number from two to three and then to four.

In addition, to increase gathering power, the profile of the fork changed from flat to slightly curved, a shape that accommodated a larger scoop of soft food. The four-tine fork was a distinct improvement when it came to scooping up mashed potatoes.