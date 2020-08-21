Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The Science of Goodyear

You may have heard the name Goodyear batted around in the news this week along with a suggestion to boycott their tires from President Trump. Rather than going into that political fray, let’s look at the history of the company, starting with the scientist himself, Charles Goodyear, and his obsession with rubber. To do this we have to go back quite a number of years but first a little information about rubber.

Natural rubber or latex, had been known for centuries. The French explorer Charles-Marie de la Condamine first discovered the oozing extract from the Amazonian rubber tree (Hevea brasiliensis) on his trip there in 1745. It seems the South American Indians had used the latex from the tree for centuries to coat their feet and make handy “flip flops” whenever they needed them. The name "rubber" originated in 1770 when the English scientist Joseph Priestley observed that a piece of dried latex was extremely good for rubbing off pencil marks on paper and the name stuck In 1829, Michael Faraday had obtained the empirical formula of C5H8 for the strange liquid and chemists formally labeled it "isoprene." Unfortunately, natural rubber had many disadvantages. It cracked in the winter and oozed in the hot summer making it almost unsuitable for any application.

The American inventor Charles Goodyear thought otherwise. He believed that natural rubber might be useful if it could be “cured” or “tanned” as leather is and he spent whatever money he had pursuing this idea. From 1834 through 1839, Goodyear worked anywhere he could find investors. He set up shop in many places and like dodgy tenants, moved when the money ran out. In early 1839, Goodyear was at the Eagle India Rubber Company in Woburn, Massachusetts, when he discovered that combining rubber and sulfur with heat caused the latex liquid to set up – a process now called vulcanization. The ledged goes that he accidently dropped the sulfur and rubber mixture from a spoon onto the hot surface of a nearby stove and being too engrossed in his work, did not notice the reaction taking place. Later on when attempting to wipe up the mess, he discovered that it wasn’t gooey anymore and had solidified. When Goodyear did scrape up the congealed mass he was astonished to see the smoothness and flexibility. That night, during a cold winter storm he set the mass outside and the next morning reported it could bend and spring back into shape without cracking. He, along with his investor Nathaniel Hayward were immediately awarded US patent #1090 in February 1839 for this discovery.