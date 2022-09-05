Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of GPS

The first time I used a GPS system it made me sick. This was back in 2005 and involves one of those costly GPS route trackers you could get as an extra when you rent a car. We had just flown into San Jose, it was 10 p.m., and our plane was late due to weather conditions. We were heading to Santa Cruz for a 9 a.m. meeting at a semiconductor startup who invited us there because they needed an assortment of high voltage power supplies. As an engineer for AHV I was always traveling and this time with our sales manager Fred. He was the one who insisted we rent the Garmin machine, just in case we got lost in the morning. He hated being late to any customer meeting.

Well here we are driving along that winding Route 17 and Fred says we need to calibrate the Garmin just in case it is off. Back in those days you do this by watching the display for when it shows we are passing under a bridge and when we actually pass under the bridge. At the beginning of our trip it was off about a half of a mile and trying to correct that was like reading a book in a moving car on a twisting road. I turned green. Nowadays I would just ask my iPhone to tell me the directions and the process of how this works is very interesting.

The United States' Global Positioning System (GPS) consists of up to 32 medium Earth orbit satellites in six different orbital planes. Orbiting at about 11,500 feet above the earth and traveling at 9,000 mph they are all synchronized to broadcast a signal simultaneously from their ultra-precise onboard atomic clock. GPS receivers, like those in a car or on your phone, passively monitor these broadcasts.

Because the signals travel at the speed of light the great distances involved means that each signal from the different satellites arrives at a slightly different time. The orbits have been arranged so that there are at least four satellites visible to GPS receivers at any one time. Each GPS satellite continually broadcasts two 50-watt radio signals, on 1,227.60 MHz and 1575.42 MHz, both in the UHF band, and uses binary phase shift keying modulation format. The signals travel by line of sight, meaning they will pass through clouds but will not go through most solid objects such as buildings and mountains.

The GPS signals contain three different bits of information: an ID code saying the name of the satellite, ephemeris data listing the current date and time and status of the satellite (whether it is working properly), and lastly, almanac data that tells the GPS receiver orbital information about where each GPS satellite should be at any time throughout the day.

Using the incoming digital information, the receivers can extract a time of transmission (when all satellites “beep together”) and knowing the time of arrival, can therefore calculate how far away each satellite is. Using three-dimensional triangulation methods, a three-dimensional Cartesian coordinate rendering (with origin at the Earth's center) is constructed. From this information the receiver's Earth-centered solution location is converted to latitude, longitude and height relative to an ellipsoidal Earth model. These coordinates are usually displayed on a moving map showing roads and intersections. It takes four satellites to yield a reasonably accurate position that includes height from sea level. Most GPS outputs are usually true to within a circle of 6 feet.

Cellular phones equipped with a GPS processor can often receive not just their position, but also live traffic information over the cellular network. Some systems can also transmit back anonymous information on the GPS unit's current location and speed, to help the data provider build a picture of traffic on a given road that can then assist other users. This comes in very handy when alternate routes are available with less congestion such as traveling through a little-known (to you) city.

There are some factors that can degrade the GPS signal and affect the accuracy. Among these are atmospheric delays caused by clouds and temperature variations. Most GPS receivers have built-in corrections for this. The clock in your receiver can also produce errors because it is not as accurate as the atomic clock onboard the GPS satellite. If the four satellites are relatively close to each other this will also increase the error in positioning.

As you are using a GPS also remember that buildings, terrain, electronic interference, or sometimes even dense foliage can block signal reception, causing location mistakes or possibly no position reading at all.