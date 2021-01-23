Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of gripping

When you use Velcro you are joining two surfaces together with what is called a probabilistic fastener. The little hooks of one piece grab and intertwine with the wispy fabric of the other, allowing a gripping force that sometimes is not easy to dislodge. Attachments such as these via mechanical interlocking of three-dimensional protruded features is of importance for many items in our daily lives and also for numerous species in nature. In fact, we covered Velcro in my May 2014 article where I told the story how Swiss electrical engineer George de Mestral had gotten the inspiration for this invention while picking burrs from his dog’s fur.

But burdock plants are not the only living thing to use “hook and loop” attachment mechanisms. Consider the climbing ability of the Gallium Aparine plant. Sometimes called a cleaver plant, they are annuals that have creeping straggly stems which branch and grow along the ground and even sometimes over other plants. Because the stalks can reach in excess of three feet in length, they must attach themselves to nearby surfaces or run the risk of buckling and cutting off their internal nutrient supply. By using small hooked hairs that grow out of the leaves they grab every little nook and cranny they can and prop themselves up for safety.