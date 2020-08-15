Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ice cream

The origins of ice cream are unknown. The idea of fruit ices made with mountain snow are thought to have been brought back from the Orient by Marco Polo who is usually credited with introducing sorbet-style desserts to Italy. Sometime after this the Italian duchess Catherine de’ Medici is said to have introduced flavored sorbet ices to France when she brought some Italian chefs with her after marrying King Henry II in 1533 and moved to Paris.

One interesting legend about ice cream is that Charles I of England was reportedly so impressed by the “frozen snow” dessert that that one of his cooks whipped up that he offered the man a lifetime pension in return for keeping his mouth shut about the formula. Talk about job security! But notice that these were not real ice creams, all were more like Snow Cones.

Actual ice cream recipes first appeared in England in the 18th century. One cook book by Mrs. Mary Eales, published in London in 1718 details the use of Bay Salt to lower the temperature of the ice/water slurry and freeze the mixture into a solid mass. That was it. That was the important step in the process – to suddenly freeze the cream. It is interesting to note that this technique of rapid “freezing” was not known by any European prior to the 16th century.