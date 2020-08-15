Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: The science of ice cream

In these sweltering dog-days of summer it’s a real treat to have an after dinner dessert of ice cream. As you could guess, July is the busiest month for ice cream manufacturers, according at least to the International Dairy Food Association. So much so that President Ronald Reagan officially proclaimed July the National Ice Cream Month back in 1984. And although it has origins from ancient China, the ice cream we know has only been around a few hundred years as you will soon see. Let’s take a look at its history.
Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food made from dairy milk or cream that is flavored with a sweetener, and either spices such as cocoa or vanilla, or fruit extract such as strawberry or even chopped tree nuts such as pecan or pistachio. For obvious reasons producers add colorings, stabilizers and tiny microscopic air bubbles during manufacture as they cool it a few degrees below the freezing point of water to prevent ice crystal formation.
There are many different variations of ice cream here in the United States. “Frozen yogurt” is, as its name suggests, made with yogurt instead of cream, offering a lower fat content for those counting their calories. “ice milk”:has less than 10% milk fat content and limited sweetening ingredients. The ritzy and usually expensive gelato, served in high end restaurants is an Italian frozen dessert that has even less milk fat content. The desert called sorbet, while fruity, contains no dairy products at all.
The origins of ice cream are unknown. The idea of fruit ices made with mountain snow are thought to have been brought back from the Orient by Marco Polo who is usually credited with introducing sorbet-style desserts to Italy. Sometime after this the Italian duchess Catherine de’ Medici is said to have introduced flavored sorbet ices to France when she brought some Italian chefs with her after marrying King Henry II in 1533 and moved to Paris.
One interesting legend about ice cream is that Charles I of England was reportedly so impressed by the “frozen snow” dessert that that one of his cooks whipped up that he offered the man a lifetime pension in return for keeping his mouth shut about the formula. Talk about job security! But notice that these were not real ice creams, all were more like Snow Cones.
Actual ice cream recipes first appeared in England in the 18th century. One cook book by Mrs. Mary Eales, published in London in 1718 details the use of Bay Salt to lower the temperature of the ice/water slurry and freeze the mixture into a solid mass. That was it. That was the important step in the process – to suddenly freeze the cream. It is interesting to note that this technique of rapid “freezing” was not known by any European prior to the 16th century.
As most of us know, when ordinary salt is added to an ice water mixture the reaction is endothermic due to the absorption of energy. If you remember your chemistry, a process will only move forward spontaneously if the Gibbs free energy value is lower for the products of the reaction than the components. Because entropy is involved in this parameter, heat can be absorbed by the reaction if the change in order of the system is great enough.
Dissolving salt into water takes a compact structured solid and scatters the atoms (ions) into the water greatly increasing the disorder, hence entropy, of the system. Practically speaking, adding salt can drop the temperature of the mixture from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to about 5 degrees. If Mrs.Eales added some ammonium chloride to the frigorific salt water bath, the system could have gone even lower in temperature as Fahrenheit did this in calibrating the thermometers he sold and since this was the lowest temperature he could get and he called it “zero”.
Back in the early days ice cream was made by hand in a large bowl placed inside a tub filled with ice and salt. This pot-freezer method was slowly replaced when hand cranked churns appeared, and a U.S. patent for one (#3254) was issued to Nancy Johnson in 1843. The hand-cranked churn produced smoother ice cream than the pot freezer method and did it more quickly.
Many later inventors patented improvements on Johnson’s design if you do a patent search. It is said that both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson had a sweet tooth for the dessert when they were president.
One name that became popular in the business was Jacob Fussell of Baltimore, Maryland who was the first to manufacture ice cream on a large scale. Originally just a dairyman, Fussell turned his surplus cream into ice cream and sold it in Baltimore. He built his first ice cream plant in Pennsylvania in 1851 and eventually opened several other factories in nearby cities.
It took a while but the popularity of ice cream took off in the second half of the 20th century when cheap refrigeration methods became available. With the advent of electrical refrigerators you just plug into the wall socket, thousands of ice cream shops opened in towns and cities, each offering new flavors, styles and novelties. You may recall the slogan of Howard Johnson’s restaurants when they advertised “a world of 28 flavors.” Not to be outdone was Baskin-Robbins with its 31 flavors, one for every day of the month.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and Vice President of Engineering at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!